Face masks now required at MAC

Mineral Area College administrators recently announced that, as of Monday, the school has begun requiring face masks for anyone on campus.

The news comes as the start of the fall semester approaches.

Last week, the college released a statement about the mask requirement, explaining that the current CDC guidance recommends masks be worn inside, regardless of vaccination status, in counties with high or substantial transmission.

The transmission rate in St. Francois County increased from “substantial” to “high” on July 23 and has been climbing ever since.

The CDC classifies COVID-19 transmission as high when the number of new cases in a county is greater than or equal to 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a week.

The number of new cases in the county was 422.52 per 100,000 people in the last week, the CDC reported.

As of Wednesday, 84.47% of all U.S. counties were at the high transmission level, according to CDC data.

In response to the CDC guidance, Mineral Area College now requires all students, employees, and campus visitors to wear masks while in campus buildings.