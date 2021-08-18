Face masks now required at MAC

Mineral Area College administrators recently announced that, as of Monday, the school has begun requiring face masks for anyone on campus.
The news comes as the start of the fall semester approaches.
Last week, the college released a statement about the mask requirement, explaining that the current CDC guidance recommends masks be worn inside, regardless of vaccination status, in counties with high or substantial transmission.
The transmission rate in St. Francois County increased from “substantial” to “high” on July 23 and has been climbing ever since.
The CDC classifies COVID-19 transmission as high when the number of new cases in a county is greater than or equal to 100 new cases per 100,000 people in a week.
The number of new cases in the county was 422.52 per 100,000 people in the last week, the CDC reported.
As of Wednesday, 84.47% of all U.S. counties were at the high transmission level, according to CDC data.
In response to the CDC guidance, Mineral Area College now requires all students, employees, and campus visitors to wear masks while in campus buildings.
According to the website, masks are not required in the following situations:
- Employees may remove masks when alone in their office.
- Instructors may remove their masks while teaching if they are eight feet or more from students in the classroom.
- Performers in the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy will be allowed to remove masks while performing.
- Student athletes may remove masks when actively participating in indoor sports, but coaches, players on the bench, and cheerleaders will all need to keep masks on at all times while indoors.
- Masks may be removed while eating or drinking.
Administrators said the masking requirement, which applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status — would be evaluated periodically as the semester progresses.
The mask requirement is already in place on campus. Fall classes begin Monday.
“Mineral Area College is committed to providing a safe environment for our students and staff,” the statement read. “We appreciate the cooperation and patience of our students, staff, and community as we periodically review CDC guidance and reconsider policies to help promote health and ensure continuity of instruction for our students.”
For more information, visit https://mineralarea.edu/covid-19.
Bobby Radford is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at bradford@dailyjournalonline.com