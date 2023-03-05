A two-time Grammy winner will be in the Parkland later this week.

Los Angeles-based contemporary saxophonist Eric Marienthal is best known for his work in the jazz, jazz fusion, smooth jazz and pop genres. He has been nominated nine times for a Grammy Award and won twice.

Marienthal headlines Friday and Saturday’s 36th annual Mike O’Brien and Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival at Mineral Area College.

Twenty-three high school and middle school bands will perform at this year’s event throughout both days in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater and library. For the contest, the schools will perform and receive comments and scores in a competitive setting. Middle and high school bands are divided into groups based on their enrollment sizes.

The event is open to the public, and there is no admission fee to watch the bands perform at the festival.

“Bands have been preparing for performances at festivals like ours all year and I expect to hear some wonderful music,” said Austin Sikes, Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy/MAC Community Jazz Band.

Sikes said it’s exciting to have one of the finest saxophonists in the world headlining this year’s jazz festival. The annual festival is sponsored by MAFAA and MAC.

Marienthal will share some of his expertise during a master class at noon on Friday and Saturday in MAC’s theater. There is no admission for this class and it is open to the public.

The saxophonist has performed in more than 75 countries and recorded 14 solo CDs. He’s played on hundreds of records, TV shows, films and commercial jingles. He’s also performed with a huge host of celebrities, including Elton John, Billy Joel, Stevie Wonder, B.B. King, Olivia Newton-John and many more.

In addition to headlining the jazz festival, Marienthal will perform in concert at Twin Oaks Winery in Farmington on Friday at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 or tables of eight can still be reserved for $200 for this event. All proceeds go to the MAFAA.

Sponsors at various levels are also needed for Friday night’s event.

In addition, Marienthal will perform with the Mineral Area Kicks Band and MAFAA Jazz Ensemble in MAC’s theater Saturday evening at 7:30. Tickets are only $15.

Tickets and sponsorships may be purchased for the performances at MAFineArts.org or call 573-518-2265.