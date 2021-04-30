K-12 Art Show back on track

Mineral Area Council on the Arts' (MACOA's) K-12 Art Show, happening for two decades at Mineral Area College's field house, might have been cancelled last year due to COVID-19, but this year’s event is back on track for the 21st time.

The public is invited to attend the free viewing 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday. An awards ceremony begins at 1 p.m., as winning participants are announced and presented with ribbons and cash prizes. A pair of educators outside of the Parkland area have served as jurors to determine the prize winners at this year’s event.

Facial coverings are requested and a limited capacity will be allowed in the field house at any time, per the college.

The annual art show is a cooperative effort among MACOA and local art instructors. Teachers select students' artwork according to grade and media and bring the pieces to MAC, also helping to set up displays. Each teacher has a limited number of pieces which may be entered, so it's considered an honor for students' work to be chosen.

Artwork is divided into five age divisions and 11 media categories including oils, watercolor, printmaking, clay, pencil, charcoal and photography.