Little Theatre Guild says goodbye

Fifty years of theater in the Parkland will be showcased and celebrated Saturday before it's disbanded.

Mineral Area College’s Little Theatre Guild (LTG) will present a special 50th-anniversary show for the community in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to the public with general seating. Masks are required.

Chuck Gallaher, director of MAC’s theater department, will direct and emcee the event as well as run the lights and sound. He said this 50th anniversary showcase is a fitting finale with the closing of the college’s theater department.

“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our community, the support that they have shown, and of course the guild,” said Gallaher.

He said community members, LTG members and current working professionals will be part of 20-plus pieces from shows over the course of the last 50 years. Pieces will include everything from modern classics to musicals.

Performers will include alumni and college seniors who will graduate in a few weeks.

The idea of this golden anniversary performance sparked much enthusiasm for previous Little Theatre Guild members and others from the community who were eager to take part.