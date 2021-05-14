Little Theatre Guild says goodbye

Fifty years of theater in the Parkland will be showcased and celebrated Saturday before it's disbanded.
Mineral Area College’s Little Theatre Guild (LTG) will present a special 50th-anniversary show for the community in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater at 7 p.m. on Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. This event is free to the public with general seating. Masks are required.
Chuck Gallaher, director of MAC’s theater department, will direct and emcee the event as well as run the lights and sound. He said this 50th anniversary showcase is a fitting finale with the closing of the college’s theater department.
“I can’t think of a better way to celebrate our community, the support that they have shown, and of course the guild,” said Gallaher.
He said community members, LTG members and current working professionals will be part of 20-plus pieces from shows over the course of the last 50 years. Pieces will include everything from modern classics to musicals.
Performers will include alumni and college seniors who will graduate in a few weeks.
The idea of this golden anniversary performance sparked much enthusiasm for previous Little Theatre Guild members and others from the community who were eager to take part.
For most performers from past shows as well as LTG members, they all agree that they developed a special bond with those they performed with during different plays or musicals. Essentially, they became family. In fact, many have kept in contact throughout the years.
There have been many performances during the last 50 years. Some titles have included “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Rocky Horror Show,” “My Fair Lady,” “Footloose,” “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “The Man Who Came to Dinner,” “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “The Glass Menagerie,” “A Year with Frog and Toad,” “Romeo and Juliet,” “August: Osage County” and many more. The most recent and last performance presented by MAC’s Little Theatre Guild was “Godspell.”
There have been quite a couple more momentous gatherings among the Little Theatre Guild members and alumni in recent years.
In September 2012, dozens gathered to wish good luck and godspeed to Dr. G. Richard Reney, longtime theatre director and one of the first to begin the guild back in the 1960s, as he took off for the East Coast. He had retired about 10 years earlier and wished to say goodbye to his former students and fellow theatre-devotees. Many of those who saw "Doc" off would gather again in February 2018 to honor his memory.
“It is amazing how many people that the Theater Department and the guild affected,” Gallaher said in a recent interview with Craig Vaughn appearing in the Farmington Press. “There are so many people who consider this home, not because of the amount time they spent, but because it was a place they first felt a kinship of belonging. A place where they could relax and become themselves.”
Gallaher is not just speaking as the director of the theater, but as a community member who grew up and spent most of his life in some way associated with the theater.
“I have been associated with the program for 23 out of the 50 years,” Gallaher said. “My aunt and uncle were involved in the department back in the late 80s and early 90s and would bring my brother and me to the shows. I thought it was the biggest and best thing on the planet.”
