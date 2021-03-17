MAC board approves purchase of another bus

Mineral Area College is in the market for another bus.
During last week's meeting, the Board of Trustees approved the purchase of 37-42 passenger bus for up to $70,000. MAC Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said the purchase will be made with CARES Act money.
“Our 24-passenger people mover has broken down and it's going to cost over $20,000 to repair, based on the number of miles on its audit,” Crump said. “At the age of the vehicle, we feel it's in our best interest to purchase a newer vehicle that would help support more of our mid-size athletic teams and transport more of our students for other clubs and organizational activities that are off campus.”
The board also approved the purchase of a 52-passenger bus at the end of October.
Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets updated the trustees on enrollment numbers. Spring enrollment was down 8.81% and credit hours were down 9.95%.
“We have 371 students on track to graduate this spring, which is really interesting because we're only down four applications from last year,” she said. “With enrollment being down, that just kind of is intriguing.”
As for summer enrollment, she said it is up 31% and credit hours are up 40%. Registration for fall semester starts on March 22.
During his report, President Dr. Joe Gilgour updated the trustees on the possibility of a 13th community college for the state and about funding in the state legislature.
He said the proposal for a new community college in Cape Girardeau is still alive.
“So we're currently working with Three Rivers Community College, as well as SEMO and Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts, Perryville city and school districts to try to work out a solution that doesn't involve tax that would bring in another community college,” Gilgour said. “MAC can maybe be the service for those areas.”
A feasibility study is being done right, he added. If there is enough support, it will be on next year’s April ballot.
“If we're going to stop this, it needs to happen very soon,” he said. “Because it's going to become a point when it's really past the point of no return.”
As for state funding for community college, Gilgour said they appear to be making progress.
He said the latest proposal is for $5 million added to core funding, which is short of the $30 million they are seeking. Out of $5 million, he said, MAC would receive about $20,000.
“But that's progress,” he added. “That's really good to see the state is starting to maybe move in that direction.”
During the meeting, the classified staff presented a check to the MAC food pantry and the board approved course fees for next year and the purchase of another bus.
Through their sale of holiday t-shirts, the classified employees raised $686 for the food pantry.
“We were able to raise a good amount of funds in a very short time,” said Tina Boren, classified staff representative.
Ellen Miller, who accepted on behalf of the food pantry, said the fund will make a big difference.
“The need has been great this year, probably greater than the past,” she said. “We normally stock the shelves and it’s gone within two weeks.”
The food pantry is open to all MAC students.
After winning awards at the Missouri Community College Association’s virtual convention in November, music instructor Dr. Bennett Wood and English instructor Emily Murdock were finally presented with their hardware during the meeting.
Wood, associate professor of music—jazz studies, received this year’s Technology Innovation Award.
Murdock, assistant professor of English, received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Teaching, an honor given to top community college teachers in Missouri. She was also named the 2020 MAC Faculty Member of the Year by her peers.
Three new Upward Bound program employees were introduced at the meeting. Connie Hester and Dane Korenak have been hired as academic advisors. Kim Skaggs is a new administrative assistant. Hester and Korenak are not new to Upward Bound, just moving into new positions. Skaggs is new to the program, but not to MAC.
In other business, the board:
- Approved course fees for fiscal year 2022. Fees increased for two allied health classes, one early education class, four paramedic classes, and one industrial technology class. The increases ranged from $15 to $105. Fees for eight classes decreased.
- Approved an agreement with Park Hills Police Department to have a school resource officer on campus starting in July.
- Approved the second reading of a professional staff board policy update that is effective immediately.
- Approved the second reading of revisions to board policies that changes the date of notice for a non-renewal of contract from April 14 to the end of March, so staff members have more time to find a job. It will be effective in July.
- Approved the second eight-week, full-time faculty overloads and part-time adjuncts for the spring semester.
- Approved the purchase resolution for $30,712.71 for virtual simulations for nursing students, which will be paid with CARES Act funding.
