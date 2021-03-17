MAC board approves purchase of another bus

During his report, President Dr. Joe Gilgour updated the trustees on the possibility of a 13th community college for the state and about funding in the state legislature.

He said the proposal for a new community college in Cape Girardeau is still alive.

“So we're currently working with Three Rivers Community College, as well as SEMO and Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts, Perryville city and school districts to try to work out a solution that doesn't involve tax that would bring in another community college,” Gilgour said. “MAC can maybe be the service for those areas.”

A feasibility study is being done right, he added. If there is enough support, it will be on next year’s April ballot.

“If we're going to stop this, it needs to happen very soon,” he said. “Because it's going to become a point when it's really past the point of no return.”

As for state funding for community college, Gilgour said they appear to be making progress.

He said the latest proposal is for $5 million added to core funding, which is short of the $30 million they are seeking. Out of $5 million, he said, MAC would receive about $20,000.