MAC commencement ceremony back on campus on Saturday

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour is excited to congratulate this year’s graduates in person.
Last year, his first year on campus, the commencement ceremony was virtual because of the pandemic.
At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, MAC will celebrate its 372 graduates with a ceremony at Sechrest Field House.
“I am so excited to have commencement in person this year,” Gilgour said. “My first year was a virtual commencement that was done very well but I am looking forward to the energy of the graduates as they celebrate this important day.”
The college plans to make a few adjustments to allow for social distancing. In order to space out the graduates on the gym floor, the lower bleacher sections will not be used. So guests will be seated in the upper bleachers only.
Graduates who are participating in the ceremony, which is about 250, were given two tickets each. Tickets and masks are required for admission.
The ceremony will also be live-streamed on MAC’s YouTube channel.
Brian Millner, president and CEO of the Missouri Community College Association, will be the speaker. MCCA represents Missouri’s 12 community colleges, providing advocacy, professional development, and opportunities for collaboration on programs and services. He has been the president and CEO since 2017.
The N. Gayle and Rowena Simmons Distinguished Service Award will also be presented to Peggy Ropelle of Farmington.
The award is given to a community member who has had an affiliation with the college and distinguished themselves in outstanding community service.
For more than 35 years, Ropelle has worked for MAC, according to the college. She began working there in 1985 and was initially hired into a grant-funded program focusing on recruiting adult populations to community colleges. Eventually, she became the foundation director. She retired in 2010, but her dedication to the college continues.
Two of her contributions that will be highlighted in the presentation are helping to revive homecoming at MAC and the creation and publication of the alumni magazine.
MAC will also honor the following graduates with Outstanding Student Awards: Melody Francis in arts and sciences; Mandy Vaillancourt in career and technical education; Derika Amsden in leadership and campus service; Madison Bickel in art; Grace Miller in theater; and Malevy Leons in athletics.
Brandi Dumke will be presented with this year's Henry Y. Cashion Memorial Award for Radiology Excellence.
Nikki Overfelt-Chifalu is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.