MAC commencement ceremony back on campus on Saturday

Mineral Area College President Dr. Joe Gilgour is excited to congratulate this year’s graduates in person.

Last year, his first year on campus, the commencement ceremony was virtual because of the pandemic.

At 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, MAC will celebrate its 372 graduates with a ceremony at Sechrest Field House.

“I am so excited to have commencement in person this year,” Gilgour said. “My first year was a virtual commencement that was done very well but I am looking forward to the energy of the graduates as they celebrate this important day.”

The college plans to make a few adjustments to allow for social distancing. In order to space out the graduates on the gym floor, the lower bleacher sections will not be used. So guests will be seated in the upper bleachers only.

Graduates who are participating in the ceremony, which is about 250, were given two tickets each. Tickets and masks are required for admission.

The ceremony will also be live-streamed on MAC’s YouTube channel.