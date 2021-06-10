MAC enrollment down, budget for FY21-22 increases

She said they were able to budget more this year for expenses like training conferences, which they haven’t been able to do in the past few years.

They also budgeted a lot more for general maintenance that needs to be done around campus that they have put off, Crump said, such as equipment in the cafeteria and HVAC systems at College Park.

“We're getting the $1.5 million deferred maintenance from the state but that's going to be eaten up pretty quickly,” she added.

Seeing the $4.3 surplus from last year’s budget, Trustee Mit Landrum asked Crump if they had factored in any faculty raises.

“We've been talking for years that we want to give people a raise,” he said.

She said they included a two-step raise for faculty, which restores them to where they should be, as the last raises were given in the fall of 2019. The other staff members are budgeted to get the equivalent 2% raise.

“That would be as of January 1, if the first part of the budget year goes according to how we predicted to be and there are any surprises in there,” she added. “That was about $155,000 that was included in this budget.”

Landrum then asked if it’s possible for that number to go up.