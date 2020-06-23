MAC hosts 50th annual math contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 50th annual Mineral Area Math Teachers Association Mathematics Competition was held March 9 on the campus of Mineral Area College. More than 450 middle and high school students from 17 public, parochial, and home schools participated in the event. Based on enrollment, schools were divided into two divisions, small school and large school. Individual winners received medals for first, second and third place. Winning teams received plaques for first, second and third place.

Individual winners for the small school division seventh grade were: Third Place, four-way tie between Dakota Cooper from Arcadia Valley Middle School, Patrick Schilly from Valle Catholic Middle School, and Baylee Elliot and Jared Pounds, both from Steelville Middle School; Second Place, Breahnna Dennison, Gideon Middle School; and First Place, Brynden Michalek, Kingston K-14 Middle School.

Individual winners for the large school division seventh grade include: Third Place, two-way tie between Pooja Dayaratna from Farmington Middle School and Charlie Corbett from Ste. Genevieve Middle School; Second Place, Aryan Patil, Farmington Middle School; and First Place, Lokesh Tammisetty, Farmington Middle School.