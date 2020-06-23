MAC hosts 50th annual math contest

The 50th annual Mineral Area Math Teachers Association Mathematics Competition was held March 9 on the campus of Mineral Area College. More than 450 middle and high school students from 17 public, parochial, and home schools participated in the event. Based on enrollment, schools were divided into two divisions, small school and large school. Individual winners received medals for first, second and third place. Winning teams received plaques for first, second and third place.
Individual winners for the small school division seventh grade were: Third Place, four-way tie between Dakota Cooper from Arcadia Valley Middle School, Patrick Schilly from Valle Catholic Middle School, and Baylee Elliot and Jared Pounds, both from Steelville Middle School; Second Place, Breahnna Dennison, Gideon Middle School; and First Place, Brynden Michalek, Kingston K-14 Middle School.
Individual winners for the large school division seventh grade include: Third Place, two-way tie between Pooja Dayaratna from Farmington Middle School and Charlie Corbett from Ste. Genevieve Middle School; Second Place, Aryan Patil, Farmington Middle School; and First Place, Lokesh Tammisetty, Farmington Middle School.
Medalists for the small school division eighth grade include: Third Place, Elijah Svoboda, Bismarck Middle School; Second Place, Gabriela Delapaz, Kingston K-14 Middle School; and First Place, Abbygail Woodall, Steelville Middle School.
Medalists for the large school division eighth grade were: Third Place, two-way tie between Sterling Reynolds, De Soto Middle School and Kinley Gibson, John A. Evens (Potosi) Middle School; Second Place, Hank Schrader, De Soto Middle School; and First Place, Colton Bolte, North County Middle School.
Individual medalists for the small school division ninth grade include: Third Place, Carter Reed, West County High School; Second Place, Stephen Harris, Steelville High School; First Place, Daniel MacKay, West County High School.
Individual winners for the large school division ninth grade were: Third Place, Collin Fritsch, Ste. Genevieve High School; Second Place, Diep Phan, Farmington High School; and First Place, Hongyi (Bob) Su, Farmington High School.
Individual winners for the small school division 10th grade include: Third Place, two-way tie between Hope Raymond, Gideon High School and Gavin Boone, Steelville High School; Second Place, Trey Dedear, Arcadia Valley High School; and First Place, Elizabeth Dreste, Bismarck High School.
Individual medalists for the large school division 10th grade were: Third Place, Finnegan Jokerst, Ste. Genevieve High School; Second Place, Dreston Hoffman, North County High School; and First Place, Ty Pratte, North County High School.
Individual medalists for the small school division 11th grade were: Third Place, Kate Wheeler, Homeschooled; Second Place, two-way tie between Matthew Gettinger, Valle Catholic High School and Grace Young, Arcadia Valley High School; and First Place, Michael Hebert, Steelville High School.
Medalists for the large school division 11th grade include: Third Place, two-way tie between Caitlyn Mabry, Farmington High School and Daniel Black, North County High School; Second Place, Paige Clark, North County High School; and First Place, four-way tie between Dylan Glisson from De Soto High School, Quentin Ponder from Ste. Genevieve High School, Jon Coroama and Braden Swift, both from North County High School.
Medalists for the small school division 12th grade include: Third Place, Erin Mueller, Valle Catholic High School; Second Place, Hannah Drury, Valle Catholic High School; and First Place, Mallory Weiler, Valle Catholic High School.
Individual winners for the large school division 12th grade were: Third Place, Justin Penn, North County High School; Second Place, Jacob Smith, Ste. Genevieve High School; and First Place, Breanna Hoffman, North County High School.
Team winners for the small school division seventh and eighth grade teams were: Third Place, Arcadia Valley Middle School; Second Place, Kingston K-14 Middle School; and First Place, Steelville Middle School.
Team winners for the large school division seventh and eighth grade teams were: Third Place, John A. Evans (Potosi) Middle School; Second Place, North County Middle School; and First Place, two-way tie between Farmington Middle School and De Soto Middle School.
Winning teams for the small school division ninth and 10th grade teams include: Third Place, Valle Catholic High School; Second Place, Steelville High School; and First Place, West County High School.
Team winners for the large school division ninth and 10th grade teams include: Third Place, Fredericktown High School; Second Place, North County High School; and First Place, Ste. Genevieve High School.
Top teams for the small school division 11th and 12th grade teams were: Third Place, Steelville High School; Second Place, West County High School; and First Place, Valle Catholic High School.
Winning teams for the large school division 11th and 12th grade teams include: Third Place, Farmington High School; Second Place, two-way tie between Ste. Genevieve High School and De Soto High School; and First Place, North County High School.
