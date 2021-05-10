 Skip to main content
MAC Spring Jazz concert outside tonight
MAC Spring Jazz concert outside tonight

Dr. Bennett Wood

Dr. Bennett Wood

 Submitted

The Mineral Area College Jazz Spring Concert will perform on the MAC quadrangle at 6 o'clock on the MAC Quadrangle tonight.

The concert will feature the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo groups for an incredible night of performances. Dr. Bennett Wood is director of jazz studies.

The outdoor event is free for everyone.

Please bring your own seating. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

