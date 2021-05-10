MAC Spring Jazz concert outside tonight

The Mineral Area College Jazz Spring Concert will perform on the MAC quadrangle at 6 o'clock on the MAC Quadrangle tonight.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The concert will feature the MAC Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Combo groups for an incredible night of performances. Dr. Bennett Wood is director of jazz studies.

The outdoor event is free for everyone.

Please bring your own seating. Face masks and social distancing are required.

Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0