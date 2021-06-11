MAC summer enrollment numbers down

Summer enrollment numbers are down at Mineral Area College.

During Thursday’s meeting, Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets gave the Board of Trustees an update on numbers for summer and fall.

The summer semester started on Monday.

Head count is down 8.3% and credit hours are down 6.6%, Sheets said.

According to her monthly enrollment/registration report, total head count for this summer is 745 students. Last summer, it was 815 students; in 2019, it was 865.

As for credit hours, this summer the total is 4,556. Last summer, it was 4,800 hours and it was 4,535 in 2019.

“Our fall is looking better,” Sheets said.

As of now, head count numbers for fall are up 4.5%, she said, and credit hours are down less than 1%.

The enrollment report shows that head count is at 1,217 right now. The final number for last fall was 2,439. Credit hours are currently at 14,147 compared to 26,308 total for last year.

She said they are using Higher Education Relief Funding (HERF) to pay a few faculty members who are normally off during the summer to help with advising.