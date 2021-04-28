MAC theatre guild's final act

Mineral Area College’s Little Theatre Guild will give its final performance this week, as 12 actors take the stage for three shows in the classic musical “Godspell.” Due to budget cuts, the theater department will officially dissipate this academic year.
“Godspell” is based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew. A small group of people help Jesus Christ share various parables by using a variety of games, storytelling techniques, songs and comedy. The stories – which eventually lead to the Last Supper and the Crucifixion – share Jesus’ messages of kindness, love and tolerance.
“Godspell” runs Thursday through Saturday beginning at 7 p.m. each evening in the MAC Fine Arts Theater. General admission is $5. Tickets are only available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/godspell-tickets-138451061853.
Safety precautions will be taken. Patrons are required to wear masks. Social distancing will be followed when entering and exiting the theater and during the performance and intermission. Some seating sections will be unavailable to allow adequate distancing from the stage. The actors will not wear masks during the performance but will wear them at all other times. Hand sanitizer stations will be available for patrons. For more information, call 573-218-2181 or email cgallahe@mineralarea.edu.
Chuck Gallaher, director of MAC’s theater department, said Rick Giles’s last show as director of theater at the college was “Godspell” and his first production as new director.
“’Godspell’ was the first musical that I had a large part in when I was a student here at MAC,” said Gallaher. “So, it always has had a special place with me. As a matter of fact, I am playing the same part I did from the first production.”
Gallaher said this particular cast has been “like coming home.”
“We have several community members I’ve worked with on stage as a student and community member, former students of mine, and current students of mine,” he said. “It’s weird in a way, because it is like seeing all of the different aspects of my life here at MAC coming together.”
Gallaher said he, Kala Loughary and Brian Womble were students together at MAC. They spent a lot of time putting on productions. Logan Willmore and Ian Miller were students of Gallaher’s who had taken a break from their careers in theater to “act with the old man.” Grace Miller, Michael Cantrell and Melody Francis are current students who are “hard workers and wanted to see what this crazy show is all about.” Sandra Szendrey and Jen Stokes are longtime community members who have been in several previous productions throughout the years. Syr Lyons is a first-timer who is currently in college and “feeding the theater bug that he has.” Faith Smothers is a high school student who started out in theater camps and has grown in MAC’s theater program.
For this performance of “Godspell,” Gallaher is being assisted by Sherry Francis and Issac Hallock who are taking on vocals and the live band. Miller has also taken on the role of choreography for this production.
Gallaher said this final, regular theatrical performance at MAC is bittersweet.
“I’ve associated with the theater guild for the last 23 years, 3 as a student, 10 as a community member, and 10 as a director of theater,” he said. “It’s never easy seeing something you care about go away.”
Gallaher said he believes the community will someday bring theater back in some form. “And when it does, I’ll be the first in line to help out,” he said.
The “Godspell” cast consists of 12 members, including Gallaher.
Logan Willmore, of Farmington, has been part of previous MAC theater productions. This time, he’s playing Jesus. Although the workload to learn the role has been challenging, he said he’s loving every minute of it.
After graduation from MAC, Willmore is transferring to Lindenwood University where he will earn a bachelor’s degree in acting. He’s been interested in acting ever since he graduated from high school. His brothers and uncle also performed in shows at MAC, so it was an easy progression for him to become part of the theater program.
Jennifer Stokes, of Desloge, is playing the role of Robin. Stokes has been part of numerous productions at MAC. She said working with the “Godspell” cast has been so much fun because she’s previously worked with many of the actors. “I am enjoying the music and playfulness of all of the characters in this show,” she said.
Stokes said she’s always had a passion for theater. It began when she was a kid and only grew stronger as she got older. She has been in more than 20 productions at MAC.
Desloge resident Kala Loughary is also a veteran performer. She has been in productions at MAC since she was 16. In fact, she played her current role of Gilmer in “Godspell” back in 2001 in her first MAC musical.
Like his castmates, Ian Miller, has also been in previous productions. He’s been involved in theater for 12 years and earned a degree in the field from Truman State University. Miller, of Park Hills, said working with the current “Godspell” cast has been “a dream come true working with some of my favorite people.”
He said, “The camaraderie and love in the cast has made this role a wonderful escape.”
Farmington resident Melody Francis, is performing in a MAC production for the first time. “It has been fun since it is a small cast,” she said. “I get to know the people more.” Francis said her character is “the one who shows off, first to volunteer and sometimes jumps in before knowing what is actually going on.”
Michael Cantrell, also from Farmington, has been interested in theater since he was 7 years old when he first attended theater camp. Since then, he’s performed in numerous MAC productions.
In his current production, Cantrell said his character is the “simple on” of the group because he approaches everything with a childlike innocence. “It was a challenge to get into that childlike headspace,” he said, “but once I found it, the character was really able to come through.”
For “Godspell,” Cantrell said the cast has been “absolutely wonderful to work with because they are so supportive of each other and it has been amazing to see a group of people come together and work so well with each other.”
Cantrell said every cast member has been “putting their best foot forward and to see everyone giving it their all is really incredible. I can’t wait to perform with this cast!”
Sandra Szendrey, of Ironton, said the “Godspell” cast is a diverse group of “different egos and personalities.” Her character for this production is “cynical, urban and sassy.” She said the most difficult aspect of her role in this musical is having to interact with the audience in a more intimate way away from the stage.
Brian Womble, of DeSoto, said the cast of “Godspell” is smaller so that allowed the actors to become a close family who supports each other. Womble has been in numerous MAC productions. Like other cast members, he’s been interested in theater since high school.
He said the “Godspell” characters are “hard to pin down as we go through many different stories and become different things in these stories.” Womble said his character is a “goofy, energetic guy who finds religion.”
Grace Miller, of Farmington, has been in four previous theatrical performances at MAC. She said it has been very exciting in “Godspell” to work with so many previous cast members from other productions. “It’s been rewarding to perform with Little Theatre Guild alumni,” she said.
Miller said she’s playing “a more shy, subdued version” of herself in this production. It’s also been her most stress-free role yet. “The creative freedom I have has been so fun,” she said.
Miller’s first introduction to theater was when she played the role of a toy in “Babes in Toyland.” “I’ve been performing (dancing) all my life,” she said. “It wasn’t until my final year of high school when I finally decided to take the leap and audition for a show.” Although Miller said she was petrified, she got the part.
Now, she’ll be graduating in May with her Associate of Arts degree and moving to Kansas City to continue her studies.
Faith Smothers, of Fredericktown, has also performed in previous productions at MAC. She enjoys “Godspell” practices because they have been entertaining. She’s also worked with many of her castmates in previous productions, so getting to know each other wasn’t much of an issue.
“’Godspell’ is a very playful show,” she said, “and we’re all very good at bouncing off one another, especially with jokes and gags.”
Smothers, whose character is named after her, didn’t exist beforehand. “I had to figure it out who the character was from the ground up and make sure the concept worked well with the other characters since ‘Godspell’ is an ensemble show,” she said. “I ultimately decided that she was fairly energetic, and I think it works well.”
Smothers said she’s able to put a lot of energy into her role. “I especially like that fact because it means I don’t have enough energy to lie in bed awake all night,” she said. “I get rid of it all on stage!”
At age 10, Smothers attended MAC’s theater camp, a one-week program for kids interested in theater. When she was 14, she was cast in “Romeo and Juliet,” and that summer she helped with the camp. She’s been involved in at least one production each year since then. Currently a high school student, she plans to double major in theater and engineering in college.
Syr Charles Lyons, a student at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is performing in his first MAC theatrical production. During practices, Lyons has enjoyed working with his castmates and getting a chance to bring out his “inner child.”
Lyons, who is currently an engineering major at S&T, began performing with Young People’s Performing Arts Theatre and Ballet Arts Center in 2016. He had heard great things about MAC’s theater department from Miller, a fellow YPPAT/BAC student, so he decided to try out for a role in “Godspell.”
“Due to my inexperience in theater, all of Chuck’s directions and advice have been helpful to give me a great introductory experience,” he said.
The actors are: Logan Willmore as Jesus; Chuck Gallaher as John/Judas; Brian Womble as Herb; Ian Miller as Jeffrey; Michael Cantrell as Lamar; Jen Stokes as Robin; Grace Miller as Peggy; Sandra Szendrey as Sonia; Melody Francis as Joanne; Kala Loughary as Gilmer; Syr Lyons as Disciple 1/male understudy; and Faith Smothers as Disciple 2/female understudy.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.