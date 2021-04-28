MAC theatre guild's final act

Michael Cantrell, also from Farmington, has been interested in theater since he was 7 years old when he first attended theater camp. Since then, he’s performed in numerous MAC productions.

In his current production, Cantrell said his character is the “simple on” of the group because he approaches everything with a childlike innocence. “It was a challenge to get into that childlike headspace,” he said, “but once I found it, the character was really able to come through.”

For “Godspell,” Cantrell said the cast has been “absolutely wonderful to work with because they are so supportive of each other and it has been amazing to see a group of people come together and work so well with each other.”

Cantrell said every cast member has been “putting their best foot forward and to see everyone giving it their all is really incredible. I can’t wait to perform with this cast!”

Sandra Szendrey, of Ironton, said the “Godspell” cast is a diverse group of “different egos and personalities.” Her character for this production is “cynical, urban and sassy.” She said the most difficult aspect of her role in this musical is having to interact with the audience in a more intimate way away from the stage.