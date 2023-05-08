Mineral Area College will hold its 99th annual commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday in the Bob Sechrest Field House. Three-hundred-and-eighty-eight students are slated to receive degrees from the Park Hills-based community college.

Tickets are required to attend, with each participating graduate receiving six to share with their family and friends. For those who cannot attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed on MAC's YouTube page.

This year’s commencement speaker is Lt. Col. John Francis, who, along with receiving diplomas from Fredericktown High School and Mineral Area College, has also earned degrees from Southeast Missouri State University and Central Missouri State University.

Other recognitions to be presented at Friday night’s commencement will be the N. Gayle and Rowena Simmons Distinguished Service Award, and the Distinguished Alumni Award. Recipients of this year's awards are retired MAC Board of Trustees member Harvey Faircloth and 116th District Missouri State Representative Dale Wright, respectively.