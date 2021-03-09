MAC tunes up for annual jazz fest

O’Farrill is founder of the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance and Professor of Global Jazz Studies. He has worked tirelessly to ensure the next generation of musicians are equipped with the tools necessary to understand what has come before them and to be innovative and creative moving into the future.

Wood said if there is any disappointment for him, it’s because the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t allowing O’Farrill to interact with and perform for MAC students and the community in person.

“I know how impactful it would have been,” he said.

Wood explained that O’Farrill’s virtual residency during the jazz festival means the artist will join as a “guest professor.” The artist will provide a series of online discussions, starting at 11 a.m. with his lecture. This 60-minute lecture traces the history of jazz from its origins in West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas and examines the social and political messages in the music along the way.

At 1 p.m., O’Farrill will present the masterclass presentation in which he will discuss the craft of music composition and his personal creative process. A question-and-answer session will provide opportunities for students – and those with an interest in music and creativity – to ask questions. This session will also last about 60 minutes.