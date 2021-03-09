MAC tunes up for annual jazz fest

This Friday’s 35th annual Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival, sponsored by Mineral Area College, will look a bit different this year.
The festival will be a virtual-only event.
Though the format will differ from previous in-person events, the MAC Music Department faculty indicated they were excited to offer this alternative in the form of a residency with Grammy-winning composer and pianist Arturo O’Farrill.
O’Farrill will present “Jazz as Global Citizenry” in an 11 a.m. lecture on Friday. A masterclass addressing the creative process and the craft of music composition will immediately follow at 1 p.m.
Both discussions will be hosted online and are free to the public. However, attendees must RSVP at mineralarea.edu/jazzfestival/ by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday to receive the links to attend the virtual festival.
O’Farrill, a pianist, composer, and educator, was born in Mexico and raised in New York City. He received his formal musical education at the Manhattan School of Music and the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College. He has performed with a variety of famous artists, including Dizzy Gillespie, Lester Bowie, Wynton Marsalis and Harry Belafonte.
In 2020, Arturo’s weekly concerts with the Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, dubbed “Virtual Birdland,” topped the list of 10 Best Quarantine Concerts in the New York Times.
Dr. Bennett Wood said for the entire history of the jazz festival, it has fulfilled some key components of MAC’s vision statement: “that as an institution we serve as a resource for community and cultural enrichment and that we strengthen relationships with school districts and community agencies.”
Wood is associate professor of music, director of jazz studies and director/coordinator of the Carol Moore Memorial Jazz Festival. His job is to identify and book great musicians who can provide not only fantastic entertainment but also valuable education.
“It’s important that the students and music directors in our area have a good experience and have some knowledge to take with them,” he said.
With those thoughts in mind, Wood said he was “absolutely thrilled” to have O’Farrill join this year’s jazz festival with a virtual residency.
“O'Farrill's music is some of the most innovative and important in jazz today,” he said. “He's been an international ambassador for the art form.”
Specifically, Wood said he thinks O’Farrill’s recent albums Cuba: The Conversation Continues and Four Questions are “deeply important for this time in our history.” He described O’Farrill as “not only a brilliant musician, he’s also someone who has committed himself to education.”
O’Farrill is founder of the Afro Latin Jazz Alliance and Professor of Global Jazz Studies. He has worked tirelessly to ensure the next generation of musicians are equipped with the tools necessary to understand what has come before them and to be innovative and creative moving into the future.
Wood said if there is any disappointment for him, it’s because the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t allowing O’Farrill to interact with and perform for MAC students and the community in person.
“I know how impactful it would have been,” he said.
Wood explained that O’Farrill’s virtual residency during the jazz festival means the artist will join as a “guest professor.” The artist will provide a series of online discussions, starting at 11 a.m. with his lecture. This 60-minute lecture traces the history of jazz from its origins in West Africa to the Caribbean and the Americas and examines the social and political messages in the music along the way.
At 1 p.m., O’Farrill will present the masterclass presentation in which he will discuss the craft of music composition and his personal creative process. A question-and-answer session will provide opportunities for students – and those with an interest in music and creativity – to ask questions. This session will also last about 60 minutes.
Wood added an interesting detail regarding O’Farrill. His father, Chico O’Farrill, a legendary Cuban musician and composer, was a longtime collaborator with, among others, the legendary trumpeter and bandleader Dizzy Gillespie. Arturo’s own sons, Zack and Adam, are also brilliant musicians who play trumpet and drums respectively. The Arturo/Zack/Adam O’Farrill Quintet has been featured at the legendary Newport Jazz Festival.
For more information on MAC’s jazz festival, contact MAC Director of Jazz Studies Dr. Bennett Wood at 573-518-2256 or bwood@mineralarea.edu.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.