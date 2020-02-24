MAC welcomes new employee, announces new roles

During the January meeting of the Mineral Area College Board of Trustees, administrators welcomed one new employee and announced new roles for two current staff members.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Breea Harmon is the new administrative assistant for Public Safety/Law Enforcement Academy. Before, she was office manager at Angstrom Manufacturing. She has a diploma in computer office assistant from Missouri College and an associate degree from MAC in business management-accounting.

Sarah Rodgers is the new Study/Dual Credit coordinator. She moves into the position after spending the last two and a half years in various roles within Mineral Area College Student Services. She has associate degrees in business management and general studies from MAC, a bachelor's degree in business from Central Methodist University, and is currently working on her MBA from Louisiana State University.

Ryan Harrington is serving as interim library director in addition to his role as instructional librarian. He has an associate degree in education from MAC, a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Central Methodist University, and a master’s degree in educational technology from the University of Central Missouri. He has previously served two terms on the Farmington Public Library Advisory Board and is a member of Missouri Community Colleges Association.