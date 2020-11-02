MAC welcomes two new employees

Two new Mineral Area College employees were introduced at the October meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees.

Todd Flatt joins the Information Technology department as a data systems analyst. Prior to joining MAC, he was an IT systems administrator with SMTS, Inc. He has a bachelor of arts degree from Eckerd College.

Flatt and his partner, Randy Montgomery, live in Fredericktown with their four dogs, Emma, Gizzy, Zebulon, and Malachi. Flatt enjoys spending his free time cooking, goldsmithing, and creating with clay.

Stephene Dill joins the TRIO Talent Search program as an academic advisor. Before coming to MAC, she worked at Saint Louis University in the Parking, Card, and Transportation Services Office. Dill has two associate degrees from Jefferson College and a bachelor's degree in French from Missouri Southern State University. This December, she anticipates earning her master's degree in education, emphasis in student affairs administration, from the University of Missouri St. Louis. She is an active member of the Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society.

Dill and her husband, Christopher, live in Desloge with their dogs, Cassiopeia, Jodi, and Maggie, and cat, Isabella. Her hobbies include quilting, baking, and ceramics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0