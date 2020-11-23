MAC's Gilgour encouraged by funding news

Right before the start of the recent Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Joe Gilgour got an email with some good news.
Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt submitted a bill to increase Pell Grant funding by $150 next year and to provide an increase of $75 million for technical and career education state grants.
“So both those things good are for community colleges, of course,” Gilgour explained. “At the federal level, Missouri last year received $25 million in support of career technical programs across the state. So we should maybe see an increase in that. So, more to come on that as the bill was just filed, but encouraging for us on the federal level.”
At the state level, the Missouri Community College Association’s legislative agenda is pressing for an increase of $30 million to core funding.
“As you've heard me say numerous times, community colleges are currently receiving about 17% of state funding for higher education, yet we serve 40% of the students,” Gilgour said. “And just to give you some perspective, adding $30 million to our core only changes that number to 19% instead of 17%. That's how far behind we are.”
The core funding increase is back on the agenda after the government shutdown in the spring.
“We are getting some encouraging word from legislators at the state that they may be able to help a little more than previously,” he added.
Gilgour started his message to the board by offering his condolences to the family of MAC legendary coach Hal Loughary, who died recently at the age of 92.
Enrollment for MAC’s spring semester started on Oct. 19 and Dean of Student Services Julie Sheets gave the board an update.
As of last Tuesday, they’ve had 1,101 students enroll, which is down 40 students. As for credit hours, they have 13,346, which is down 191.
“So if you equate that to full time students, we’re really only 15 students down,” Sheets added.
She said the enrollment and financial aid teams are working hard to reach out to students with workshops. Advisors are also reaching out to students who haven’t enrolled yet. They are hosting open houses at all of the outreach centers in Fredericktown, Potosi and Perryville.
They are also doing virtual and in-person visits at the local high schools and virtual visits with homeschooled students.
“Again, we know it's tough times and we don't have a lot of the social events and public events out there to do recruiting and so on and so forth,” Board President Alan Wells said.
“Maybe we need to be at the COVID testing sites,” he added jokingly.
Classified Staff Representative Tina Boren updated the board on their drive-thru truck-or-treat that was held the day before Halloween. They gave treat bags to 438 cars before running out at 7 p.m.
“We had such a great turnout that cars were blocking our front entrance of the campus,” she said.
She thanked the girls basketball team and radiology students for dressing up and helping with the event.
They also gave out prizes for the best-decorated trunks. First place went to Director of Development Kevin Thurman.
“He does a great Batman,” Boren said.
Second place went to the radiology students and third place to Director of College Communications Danielle Basler and her family.
In other business, the board:
- approved a purchase of $17,377.14 for PPE equipment for allied health students, which will be paid for with CARES Act funding.
- approved an update to the fundraising policy.
- approved the proceeding of the trustee election in April. The seats of Scott Sikes in sub-district 1 and Lisa Umfleet in sub-district 2 are up for election.
- approved a new contract for the Trane Energy Savings Capital Planning Project. The 15-year contract, which would be used to replace older HVAC units on campus, totals about $3.3 million with an $85,000 down payment.
“We have various ways we can finance that and we're looking at those means,” Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said. “And there are grant dollars available that we might be eligible for. We have just paid off a DNR loan that was actually higher than what the payment would be on this new contract. So with the energy efficiency savings, we’re almost at negative payment eventually in the future years.”
Wells said they have been discussing it for a while.
“We know we're in distress with our systems and our heating and cooling networks in these facilities and this is vital,” he said.
Nikki Overfelt is a reporter for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at noverfelt@dailyjournalonline.com.
