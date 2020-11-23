MAC's Gilgour encouraged by funding news

Right before the start of the recent Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meeting, President Dr. Joe Gilgour got an email with some good news.

Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt submitted a bill to increase Pell Grant funding by $150 next year and to provide an increase of $75 million for technical and career education state grants.

“So both those things good are for community colleges, of course,” Gilgour explained. “At the federal level, Missouri last year received $25 million in support of career technical programs across the state. So we should maybe see an increase in that. So, more to come on that as the bill was just filed, but encouraging for us on the federal level.”

At the state level, the Missouri Community College Association’s legislative agenda is pressing for an increase of $30 million to core funding.

“As you've heard me say numerous times, community colleges are currently receiving about 17% of state funding for higher education, yet we serve 40% of the students,” Gilgour said. “And just to give you some perspective, adding $30 million to our core only changes that number to 19% instead of 17%. That's how far behind we are.”

The core funding increase is back on the agenda after the government shutdown in the spring.