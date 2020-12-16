Mineral Area College board approves drastic cuts

In addition to these reductions, the college will employ strategies to cut costs in departmental, operational, and part-time staff budgets, the release said.

Gilgour said they hate that that they have to make these decisions.

"We are losing some really, really good people," he said. "None of these decisions were based on performance. It's all purely financial decisions and it's very unfortunate that this had to happen. And we hope it never has to happen again."

The administration reviewed each program by enrollment data, graduates, and revenue, Gilgour said.

"These were the programs that were at the top of the list as far as revenue loss and lack of enrollment," he added.

There was a hint at the cuts in a special meeting the board had in October when the board gave the go-ahead for the administration to look for a 52-passenger vehicle to purchase.

Chief Financial Officer Lori Crump said during that meeting that buying a vehicle will help the school save money on transportation costs, especially for athletics.

Board member Mit Landrum said at the time it was important to stress that it is a cost-saving move.