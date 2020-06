Mineral Area College Dean's list released

Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades, be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher. For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at (573) 518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.