Three-hundred-eighty-nine students graduated at Mineral Area College’s 99th annual commencement ceremony held Friday evening in the Bob Sechrest Field House.

Welcoming the graduates, MAC President Dr. Joe Gilgour said, “All 389 of you are now joining the more than 18,000 graduates of Mineral Area College and its predecessor, Flat River Junior College (FRJC). The trustees, faculty, staff, and administrators are honored to celebrate your accomplishments with you and your loved ones gathered here today.”

This year’s commencement speaker, Lt. Col. John Francis, began his career in the Missouri National Guard as a combat engineer in 1988, and was promoted to sergeant before becoming an officer within the Army Aviation Branch in 1994.

He has served in a variety of assignments and staff positions at all levels through the Joint Task Force and Theater level, and his overseas duty tours include Afghanistan, Kuwait, Iraq, Egypt, Israel, Germany and Panama. Francis has completed multiple courses that include Airborne, Air Assault, Sapper Leadership Course, Instructor Pilot Course, Master Fitness Trainer and National Training Center Observer/Controller, among others.

He has flown a range of different aircraft that include the UH-1, UH-60, OH-58, C12, Jet Rangers, and various other fixed-wing aircraft. His highest decorations include the Legion of Merit, 3 Meritorious Service Medals and an Air Medal, along with a Meritorious Unit Citation and the Army Superior Unit Award. He retired from the military in 2016, with more than 28 years of service.

A graduate of Fredericktown High School, Francis received an associate degree from Mineral Area College, a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education and a Bachelor of Arts in General Studies from Southeast Missouri State University, and a Master of Science in Aviation Safety from Central Missouri State University.

In addition to being a NASA Space Shuttle Recovery Program air mission commander, he has flown as a CBS and FOX news pilot and reporter in St. Louis, and is currently an Army Junior ROTC instructor in the Fredericktown R-1 School District. Additionally, he is a lifetime member of the Army Aviation Association of America, the Missouri Army National Guard Association, the National Guard Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and a member of the Missouri State Teachers Association.

Francis and his wife Sherry, the vocal music director for Mineral Area College, are the parents of a daughter, Melody, who is a 2021 MAC graduate and is currently pursuing a biology degree at Missouri Baptist University.

Beginning his commencement address, Francis said, “When I went to the Sapper Leadership Force, we chose individuals that had various skills. Each one of us learned multiple tasks so that when the time came we could lead the squad and execute the mission without fault. Our team became the best sapper squad in the state of Missouri when we were called upon multiple times to show our prowess in how to operate behind enemy lines... Your search for knowledge has already begun right here, but it doesn't stop here. You're not the expert yet. Education is paramount in being able to become something better within the community that you will serve.

“It doesn't matter what you do, you serve the community. You're a part of a unit, part of a company. With each step you take to further your education, the greater success you'll have. Remember, educate yourself, be part of a team. Another hard truth is that you're responsible for your reputation in life, no one else. The military taught me commitment to a cause. Be unwavering and steadfast in who you are. In life I found individuals playing by a different set of rules, but I'd always strive to do what is right because that is one thing that is absolute in life.”

Simmons Distinguished Service Award

The N. Gayle and Rowena Simmons Distinguished Service Award, one of MAC’s highest honors, was presented to Harvey Faircloth of Park Hills. The award is given to a community member who has had an affiliation with the college and distinguished themselves in outstanding community service. Faircloth served on the MAC Board of Trustees for 18 years, first joining the board in 2005 and retiring this April. As a trustee, he worked with three MAC presidents, supported numerous campus growth initiatives, and most recently helped the college weather the pandemic.

In presenting the award to Faircloth, Dr. Gilgour said, “His long-term service to the college has been motivated by his belief that MAC is the greatest asset of the area. Ever the supporter of staff and students, he is a familiar face at events all over campus, from academics to athletics to the arts. His dedication to the college over the past 18 years has provided a strong foundation upon which MAC can grow.”

Born and raised in Flat River, Faircloth graduated from Flat River High School in 1959, and after a semester at Southeast Missouri State University, transferred back home to Flat River Junior College (FRJC). He has said that the small classes and great instructors made coming home to FRJC the best decision he could have made. He later completed a Bachelor of Science and Master of Behavioral Science from The National College of Education, now National Louis University.

Faircloth credits FRJC Dean Dr. Gayle Simmons with helping him get an interview at AT&T in 1961. Thus began a more than 30-year career with the company during which he worked in offices throughout Missouri including Jackson, Hillsboro, Flat River, and St. Louis. He also was a small business owner locally as a partner in The Floor Store in Park Hills, and after his retirement from AT&T, worked part-time for Bess Photography and was the owner/operator of Harv’s Trophies.

Faircloth and his wife Mary Lee, also an FRJC graduate, have been married for 60 years. They have three children — Eric, who died in 1989; Laurie Hatfield, and Scott Faircloth; and a foster daughter, Maxine Lanman. The Faircloths are the proud grandparents of three grandchildren, Erika Hatfield, Baird and Ollie Faircloth.

In addition to his service to MAC, Faircloth is an active member of the community, having served on the Central R-3 school board for 33 years; two terms on the Missouri School Board Association Board of Directors; 43 years as a Lions Club member; and a member of the Park Hills-Leadington Chamber of Commerce. He’s a member of Farmington First Baptist Church where he serves as Deacon, sings in the choir and has participated in several overseas mission trips. Local sports fans know Faircloth from his 42 years umpiring high school and college baseball, 25 years officiating high school basketball, and as Central’s football (49 years) and basketball (31 years) announcer.

Throughout the years, he has been honored with many awards including the Missouri State High School Activities Association Distinguished Service Award (1991); KREI-KTJJ 110% Award (1999 and 2009); Park Hills Citizen of the Year (2003); Missouri Interscholastic Athletics Association Distinguished Service Award (2003); Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame Distinguished Service Award for Umpiring (2013); and the Lions Club International Melvin Jones Award.

Distinguished Alumni Award

This year’s Distinguished Alumni Award honors Dale Wright of Farmington, who serves as a Missouri State Representative for the 116th District, which includes portions of St. Francois and Madison counties. Before his election to the Missouri House of Representatives, he had a 48-year career in the healthcare industry.

Wright earned his associate degree in Business Management from Mineral Area College in 1973 and later completed the Healthcare Business Management Program through the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University.

He’s a former member of the MAC Foundation Board, where he served as the vice-president of the executive committee. Wright was a founding board member of the Missouri Hospital Associations’ Healthcare Purchasing Council. He also served on the MCII Sheltered Workshop board, including two terms as president.

In presenting the award to Wright, Gilgour said, “He has a long history of serving the community. In addition to serving in the Missouri House of Representatives since 2018, Wright was a member of the Farmington City Council, serving on the public safety, administrative, and public services committees. He currently serves on the city’s Police Personnel Board. His career began at Mineral Area Hospital in Farmington, which influenced his decision to attend MAC so he could earn a promotion from warehouse stock boy to the hospital purchasing agent.

“He continued to move up the ladder to various management roles within the industry, eventually retiring as divisional president and chief contracting officer at Amerinet Inc., a national healthcare group purchasing organization with contract sales of $7.5 billion. He recently retired as managing partner at healthcare consulting company, Actalur Group LLC, as well as Angle Medical Solutions, a pharmaceutical and medical device distributor.”

When asked how MAC impacted his life, Wright said, “Absolutely no question; the education I received at MAC was the cornerstone of my entire career. Whatever success I’ve achieved, it is a result of the things I learned and experienced at MAC.”

Wright has received numerous awards during his career, including the Rising Star Award from Cardinal Healthcare Corporation, Manager of the Year from Health Services Corporation of America, and Healthcare Executive of the Year from Allegiance Healthcare Corporation. He was also named to the Who’s Who of American Healthcare Executives.

He and his wife Denise attended MAC together and formed many lifelong friendships during their time here. She later returned to the college as an assistant professor of English, retiring in 2017. They have three children — all MAC graduates — 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Outstanding Student Awards

Receiving this year’s Outstanding Student Awards were Jacob Baker, Leadership and Campus Service; Isabelle Bruckerhoff, Career and Technical Education; Laine Cottrell, Athletics; Chyna Estes, Art; and Alyssa Spane, Academics.

IN PHOTOS: 2023 MAC Commencement 2023 MAC Commencement - 1.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 2.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 3.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 4.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 5.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 6.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 7.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 8.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 9.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 10.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 11.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 12.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 13.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 14.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 15.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 16.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 17.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 18.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 19.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 20.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 21.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 22.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 23.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 24.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 25.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 26.jpeg 2023 MAC Commencement - 27.jpeg