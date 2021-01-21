Nine students complete MAC Paramedic Program

Nine students recently completed the paramedic program at Mineral Area College.
The class is the first group of paramedics to graduate since MAC began its partnership with Washington County Ambulance District (WCAD) to administer EMS Education Programs at the college.
Through the agreement, which started in July 2019, WCAD ensures students have a qualified program director who provides oversight to the EMS programs, a qualified primary paramedic instructor who leads the education component, and a clinical and lab coordinator who facilitates the clinical, lab, and simulation experience. MAC provides college resources, necessary instructional equipment, adjunct instructors, and clinical instructors.
Justin Duncan, WCAD administrator and MAC director of EMS education, said the class had a 100% pass rate on the practical portion of the national board exam. Eight of the nine graduates have taken the national written board exam. All eight passed on their first attempt and have since received their state paramedic licenses.
“Our goals for the paramedic program are balanced between successful course completion, board examination success, and job placement,” said Duncan. “This balance is made possible by dedicated faculty who all work in the field. The partnership between an ambulance district and community college is brilliant, in my mind. This is now evident with a very successful first cohort not only by pass rates, but also by job placement.”
Graduates include: Kasondra Day, Farmington; Sydney Horton, Bismarck; Daniel Middleton, Farmington; Emily Schumer, Perryville; Kurtis Stevens, Farmington; Marilyn Stough, Farmington; Calvin Thomure, Fredericktown; Jason Vielma, Terre du Lac; and Kelleeta Wisdom, Park Hills.
The paramedic program at MAC is a two-year program that, upon course completion, allows the graduate to sit for national board examination processes and obtain a state paramedic license. Graduates are eligible for an associate of applied science degree in paramedic technology.
For more information about EMS Education Programs, contact the MAC Department of Allied Health, (573) 518-2172. Learn more about MAC at www.MineralArea.edu.