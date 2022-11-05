Register for MAFAA’s trivia night by Nov. 9

It’s time to put your holiday knowledge to the test with Christmas trivia.

Rachel St. Pierre, a local hobby artist who sells art under the moniker "Little Bits of Rachel," is hosting a special holiday-themed trivia night for Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy’s theater department.

The event takes place Nov. 13 from 3:30 to 8 p.m. at All Occasions Reception Hall, 316 W. Main in Park Hills.

Only 10 teams – or 100 participants due to limited space – can take part in this fun evening of trivia.

Pre-registration is required to attend this trivia night. Tickets are $20 per person and must be purchased by Wednesday at bit.ly/LBRFALLTRVIATIC.

There will be 10 rounds with 10 questions each. Mulligans may be purchased at the registration table at the event for $1 each or 10 for $5. Only one mulligan per round per team is permitted, but only the team who wins each round without the use of mulligans can win the prize. Second- and third-place prizes will also be awarded.

MAFAA Theater Director and guest host Jason Carr is creating categories and questions for the trivia night. Trivia questions will incorporate Christmas riddles because this is a fundraiser for the theater department’s winter production of “White Christmas.”

“You might see questions about Christmas songs, movies, history and more,” said Rachel St. Pierre, organizer of the event.

She said Little Bits of Rachel chooses to support MAFAA because “they offer a safe space for everyone, and they provide an outlet into the fine arts that may not otherwise be offered in this area.”

St. Pierre is a self-described “theater junkie veteran.” She said it’s wonderful to see people of all ages who travel up to an hour away to come together for a few hours each evening to work together.

“They work tireless to learn their parts, grow, make friends, laugh, cry and put on a wonderful performance,” she said. “Many times, they come right back for the next show’s auditions.”

Light refreshments and snacks will be available. Guests can also bring their own food and drinks.

All proceeds from the event go to MAFAA’s theater department.

The academy’s winter production is Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas.” Performance dates are Dec. 1-3 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $12 each and may be purchased at mafinearts.org.

Auditions for MAFAA’s spring play, “Hamlet,” take place Dec. 11 at 2 p.m.

For information regarding MAFAA’s theater department, contact Carr by email at mineralareata@gmail.com.