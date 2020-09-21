Shelton joins MAC technology, manufacturing department

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mineral Area College has welcomed Eric Shelton as an advanced manufacturing instructor, according to a news release from the college.

Prior to this, he was an instructor at Farmington High School and taught adjunct at Mineral Area College. He has a Bachelor of Science in Architectural Design/Drafting from Missouri State University and a Master of Science in Career and Technical Education Administration and Leadership from University of Central Missouri.

Throughout his teaching career, Shelton has been involved in Technology Student Association (TSA), a national Career and Technical Student Organization. He has served on the Missouri TSA Board of Directors as secretary, treasurer, and president. He also held a position with their state board as Competition Regulations Committee Chairman where he planned and organized the TSA’s State Competition for Missouri.

Shelton lives outside of Desloge with his wife, Brianna, daughter Breckyn, and niece Cadence. They also have two adult children, Abbriel and Kaiden. In his free time, you can find him participating in various outdoor activities, going to Cardinal baseball games, playing guitar, or practicing martial arts.

