Story of Shadowball coming to MAC

Now is your chance to see an Emmy Award-winning storyteller and one of America's most dynamic story-educators. And the best part is, he’s coming to the Parkland this week.
Bobby Norfolk will give a one-man theatrical performance Friday at 7 p.m. in Mineral Area College’s Fine Arts Theater. He will give his audience the opportunity to experience history through baseball with “Shadowball: The Negro Baseball Leagues.”
Norfolk is an internationally-known story performer and teaching artist. He’s won three Emmy Awards for the CBS TV show “Gator Tales” and also for hosting the series “Children’s Theater at Bobby’s House.” Both of these shows were based out of St. Louis and included themes for character education, literacy and storytelling. He's been a storyteller since 1987.
Norfolk is also the author of several award-winning children’s books. Eight out of his 10 CDs have won the Parents' Choice Gold Award. He's also earned the National Storyteller Network Oracle Award.
Growing up in St. Louis, the middle son of three children of an elevator operator and confectionary clerk, it wasn’t until a fourth-grade poetry recital in 1961 when Norfolk overcame a stutter and shyness which he said were “basically survival techniques.”
His teachers saw things in him that he didn’t see himself, he says now.
“That’s the mark of a master teacher, to see inside the student with low self-esteem who hasn’t yet found his or her gifts,” he said.
So his teachers placed him in drama class, Glee Club, poetry recitals and talent shows. Whenever he performed, he didn’t stutter.
Norfolk didn’t step onto the stage immediately. His “stage” was a famous local landmark – the Gateway Arch. He was a national park ranger for 10 years and loved living history programs. He shared interesting tales about Lewis and Clark’s expedition and “the Plains Indians and those programs resonated with me the most.”
It was 1975 when he stepped onto the stage as a stand-up comedian at a St. Louis comedy club. Four years later he made his first appearance as a storyteller at the St. Louis Storytelling Festival. And through storytelling, he was finally able to combine his passion for theater, stand-up comedy and history as a “story-performer.”
“Everything we hear, taste, touch and smell comes through a story. We learn lessons that are more deeply rooted than the lessons we ‘speak.’ This is why I challenge technology. The only thing that can be better than computers or television or Spotify is the story well-told. The human brain is wired for story.”
Several years ago, Norfolk was listening to Minnesota Public Radio (MPR). Larry Tye, American author and journalist, was the guest speaker. He had recently written a book on Satchel Paige titled “Satchel: The Life and Times of an American Legend.”
Norfolk said this book was “totally enthralling.”
“It wasn’t just about baseball,” he said. “It was about U.S. history from the time Satchel Paige was born and went all the way through the era of the 1970s before he retired.”
He said Tye had completed exhausting research about the Negro league baseball and how the players had been shut out of the National and American leagues.
According to Norfolk, there is a lot of backstory. The baseball commissioner got together with several baseball owners. They called it a “gentleman’s agreement.” This persisted until Jackie Robinson.
“So that history followed the whole history of civil rights through the years of Satchel Paige,” said Norfolk.
When he bought the book, Norfolk started looking at all the references in the back. Journalists cross-referenced things. He also discovered a six-part TV documentary series on PBS called “Baseball.”
“That did it,” he said.
Norfolk watched and listened to these shows and started making notes. It took him about a year to put together the piece he calls “Shadowball,” which is a metaphor for black players being in the shadow of white baseball players. They played shadowball.
Norfolk was fortunate to perform this particular piece a few years ago in Kansas City for the Negro Baseball Hall of Fame.
Instead of doing his presentation a cappella, Norfolk included a PowerPoint with many photographs and music.
“Shadowball” isn’t the only presentation Norfolk does. The last time he counted, Norfolk has done about 30 different pieces of work as a storyteller. He spends about 300 days each year performing at different places around the world.
“It gets to the point where I ask myself where do I go for vacation and I say, ‘home,’” he said.
This year marks 40 years that Norfolk has been entertaining people. What started out as a simple gig outside his national park service job has blossomed into creative and masterful storytelling. He wanted to be an educator so he tried to think of a way to create the atmosphere of entertainment, learning and storytelling.
“I didn’t seek storytelling, it sought me,” he said.
Both his parents were able to see him perform on stage and were very proud of him before they passed away. He mentions this in his memoir “Eye to the Sky: Storytelling on the Edge of Magic.” He also tells about growing up in “hardscrabble neighborhoods” of St. Louis and overcoming many challenges.
Later, Norfolk’s work expanded to the TV. He performed on a show called “Gator Tales” from 1988-1993, which he loved and described as “life-changing.”
Norfolk has written or co-authored more than a dozen books.
In May 2018, he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree by University of Missouri-St. Louis.
Friday’s “Shadowball” performance is about an hour in length with a Q&A session afterward.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students. They can be purchased at the MAC Bookstore or on Eventbrite.com.
“Shadowball” is presented by the Mineral Area Council on the Arts with financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council. For more information, contact Scottye Adkins at 573-518-2125 or visit www.MineralAreaArts.org.