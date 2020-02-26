Story of Shadowball coming to MAC

Instead of doing his presentation a cappella, Norfolk included a PowerPoint with many photographs and music.

“Shadowball” isn’t the only presentation Norfolk does. The last time he counted, Norfolk has done about 30 different pieces of work as a storyteller. He spends about 300 days each year performing at different places around the world.

“It gets to the point where I ask myself where do I go for vacation and I say, ‘home,’” he said.

This year marks 40 years that Norfolk has been entertaining people. What started out as a simple gig outside his national park service job has blossomed into creative and masterful storytelling. He wanted to be an educator so he tried to think of a way to create the atmosphere of entertainment, learning and storytelling.

“I didn’t seek storytelling, it sought me,” he said.

Both his parents were able to see him perform on stage and were very proud of him before they passed away. He mentions this in his memoir “Eye to the Sky: Storytelling on the Edge of Magic.” He also tells about growing up in “hardscrabble neighborhoods” of St. Louis and overcoming many challenges.