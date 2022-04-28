Student artwork to be displayed

The community has a chance to enjoy two free art shows on Friday.

The 23rd annual Mineral Area Council on the Arts (MACOA) K-12 Art Show is Friday in the Mineral Area College Robert Sechrest Field House, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There are 1,500 pieces of artwork on display from public, private and homeschool students from across the region.

This year’s schedule differs from previous years, with the art show is being held on Friday instead of Saturday. The awards ceremony begins at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Cardinal Cafe, when winners will be announced and presented with ribbons and cash prizes.

“This art show is a great opportunity to see the up-and-coming talent as well as seasoned artists’ work,” said MACOA Director Scottye Adkins.

The annual art show is a cooperative effort among MACOA and local art instructors who inspire area students. Teachers select students' artwork according to grade and media, then take the pieces to MAC and help set up the displays. Because each teacher is limited to a set number of pieces entered in the show, it is an honor for students to have their work chosen and displayed.

All artwork is divided into five age divisions and 12 media categories including oils, watercolor, printmaking, clay, pencil, charcoal and photography. Digital art was added for the 2022 competition.

“MACOA strives to support artists in all forms when possible,” said Adkins. “During preparation for the art show, we learned that digital artwork is increasingly becoming expected of art students who continue their education. We feel it is necessary to be relevant as we serve our art community.”

Artwork from students in grades K-2 is displayed, although not part of the competition. Artwork from students in grades 3-12 is judged anonymously by a pair of art educators from outside of the Parkland. Different judges are chosen annually to maintain the integrity of the contest.

“It is interesting to see how each set of judges has a different perspective and set of priorities,” said Adkins. “This makes for a wider opportunity for students as they develop their skills throughout their years of education.”

The art show requires a full week of preparation leading up to the day of public viewing, as well as a team to clean the field house at the conclusion of the event. MACOA offers its appreciation to community volunteers who help make this event possible each year.

Financial assistance for MACOA’s annual art show is provided by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

The MAC Fine Arts Department Art Show is displayed in the Fine Arts hallway. Awards will be presented to college students on Friday at noon in the Fine Arts building hallway.

The MAC Student Art Show is open to college students who took studio art classes during the current academic year. The categories are drawing, 3D sculpture/ceramics, printmaking, 2D design/color theory, painting, honors, photography and independent work completed within the school year but not assigned. Due to limited space, not all artwork is chosen to be displayed. All studio students are encouraged to submit artwork for the show.

The MAC artwork is judged anonymously by an off-site artist or art educator.

For more information about the art shows, contact Adkins at 573-518-2125 or email sadkins@MineralArea.edu.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.