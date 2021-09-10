Students settle into new programs after cuts made

A few decided to go ahead and enter the workforce. Several decided to stay at MAC.

“There were several who were so close,” he explained. “So what I was able to do with the dean of career and tech (Roger McMillian) was really sit down and work through those curriculums and find those students alternative classes."

One example is a student who needed to take soil science to graduate. Soil science will no longer be offered, but they can substitute it with earth science.

“There is some crossover material, certainly,” he added. “Is it exactly what a student would need necessarily to go into an ag career? It's not 100% what they need, but it's the closest opportunity and it's a class that transfers to every four-year university in the state.”

The students had to figure out what made financial sense for them and their families.

“So between just the stress of college, the stress of COVID, in many cases, it was a financial hit for their families,” he continued. “Those students, they had to make a financial decision.