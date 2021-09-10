Students settle into new programs after programs cut

As students reported to college this fall, some Mineral Area College students found last winter they had to unexpectedly alter their education plans.
Last academic year, many students who were in the first semester of their freshman year at Mineral Area College were told in December that their chosen program of study — in the departments of agriculture, music, theater, modern and foreign language, and radiologic technology — had been eliminated.
Former MAC instructors recently shared how they helped their students determine their next steps to meet their program goals at different colleges, and some students shared their altered plans.
“There's no doubt, for them, it was extremely, extremely stressful,” former Agriculture Department Director Dr. Chad Follis said earlier this summer. “A couple students just went ahead and transferred at mid-year, like in December, and a couple of them panicked and just kind of changed majors.”
He indicated it also alters the college experience.
“I also can't see a way that it wouldn't leave a sort of a sour taste in your mouth with regard to college, and what the goals and objectives of college really are,” he added. “All of a sudden, you're not as important any more.”
The cuts to the departments came last December after the Board of Trustees approved a Reduction in Force plan of $1.2 million that took effect on July 1.
A news release from MAC sent at the time said the institution’s financial circumstances — caused by downward enrollment trends, reduced state funding, and current economic conditions impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic— led to the decision.
President Dr. Joe Gilgour addressed the cuts during his annual report given at July's Board of Trustees meeting.
"In December, we had to make some really tough decisions on some programs and elimination of some areas of campus because of the financial situation," he said. "We ranked programs by number of students involved in them. So we looked at low enrollment programs, low majors, and programs that their expenses were way over their revenues."
Several sources have said their requests for line-item, detailed financial reports showing the decision-making data leading to the cuts were either not met, or in one case, the data presented did not line up with the source’s records, the person said.
When asked last week, Gilgour said he knew of only one request made for the data, which was granted. He said as a public institution, they can't legally deny someone that information.
Gilgour also said that many of the students taking classes in the cut programs were not necessarily participating in a course of study that would lead to a degree or transfer, which also factored into that decision. Part-time students might take multiple music electives, for instance, rather than completing an associate of arts degree.
"There were very few students, actually, in those programs as majors, which is part of the finance was looking at how many students were in those programs," he said. "All of those classes can still be offered as just one time classes, of course. The (Mineral Area) Fine Arts Academy, for instance, is going to be offering music and theater classes that could still be for college credit at MAC. They just wouldn't apply towards an associate of arts degree in that specific (department)."
Students in the cut programs – except for radiologic technology – were forced to scramble to figure out their options for their sophomore year.
Allied Health Department Director Angela Erickson said the final cohort in radiologic technology will be able complete their sophomore year and graduate in May 2022.
Letting all of the students finish like this would have been the best-case scenario, Follis said. He had 15 students who were scheduled to graduate in 2022, plus other part-time students and students working on a minor.
“That allows everybody to sort of end in a place they want to be,” he explained. “And the only person really negatively impacted is me, at that point. I'm unemployed either way. But the students have an opportunity to sort of see that goal through, use up A-Plus (scholarships), and get the classes they need.”
Follis is now employed as the director of educational resources for Hummert International.
He said there is precedent for that taking place around the state when other programs have been eliminated. He said budgets could have been reduced to bring about immediate cost savings, such as cutting his program's popular plant sales or curbing club activities.
“That really would have been the thing to do, if students were really the most important portion of the institution,” he continued. “But it's a business like anything else and, obviously, many times money has to be the guiding factor. But if my opinion would have been asked, that's what I would have tried to encourage.”
Follis said ultimately, most of the students still have an opportunity to end up where they want to be.
“There’s just going to be a fork in the road, that they're going have to kind of walk around to get back on the path they wanted,” he added. “As we talk all the time in education and society, we want to remove stumbling blocks for students not put them in front of them.”
He said he sat down with each agriculture student to go over their options with them and he said those who didn’t graduate scattered in a few different directions.
The agriculture department had an articulation agreement with Southeast Missouri State University and the University of Missouri for years. Several students who had already planned to end up there, just transferred a little early.
A few decided to go ahead and enter the workforce. Several decided to stay at MAC.
“There were several who were so close,” he explained. “So what I was able to do with the dean of career and tech (Roger McMillian) was really sit down and work through those curriculums and find those students alternative classes."
One example is a student who needed to take soil science to graduate. Soil science will no longer be offered, but they can substitute it with earth science.
“There is some crossover material, certainly,” he added. “Is it exactly what a student would need necessarily to go into an ag career? It's not 100% what they need, but it's the closest opportunity and it's a class that transfers to every four-year university in the state.”
The students had to figure out what made financial sense for them and their families.
“So between just the stress of college, the stress of COVID, in many cases, it was a financial hit for their families,” he continued. “Those students, they had to make a financial decision.
Because while MAC and A+ was still available to many of those students who were in the ag program, several of them just didn't feel it was worth it. They just felt like they were taking classes to take classes to finish. And so they felt like it was easier to go ahead and go to SEMO and apply for financial aid down there and sort of stay in that agricultural track, which is where they want their career to be.”
Music students
Although he wasn’t a full-time music student, Ian McEuen has been taking a few classes each semester at MAC for the past few years and is halfway through his associate of arts degree. He said he won’t be taking any more MAC classes, since he’s moving out of the area.
“I would have likely stayed longer in the area and taken more music classes,” he said. “It's hard to find and organize a group of people who are interested in learning jazz in particular. So the ending of these courses was disappointing, to say the least.”
Angela Abney, another former MAC music student, was able to finish her degree but she still sees the effects of the cuts.
“I know when the cuts happened, many of the current students that I had spoken with we’re very unhappy and concerned about how it would impact their education,” she explained. “I think that the music department could’ve grown into something beautiful had it not been prematurely ended.”
She said she had great experiences during her time with the MAC Music Department and was introduced to many great mentors and professors, such as Emily Parker, Dr. Bennett Wood, and Harry Cecil.
But that has changed.
“I can no longer recommend the MAC Music Department to my music students as a viable option for a music degree,” said Abney, who teaches private piano lessons.
Former Music Department Director Dr. Bennett Wood said he taught a group of incredibly talented and hard-working students, many of whom have moved on to scholarships, four-year university music programs, and careers of their own.
“I’m disappointed to see MAC reduce the range of course offerings to the community they serve, but that’s beyond my control,” he added.
Wood will be teaching at the University of Memphis this fall and working on recording a studio album of original music.
Theater students
The cuts not only affected current students but also incoming students at MAC.
Former Theater Department Director Chuck Gallaher said he expected 27 incoming freshmen and about 15 who were interested in a minor in theater and acting.
“That kind of decision is always going to affect the community,” he said. “It's a disparaging thing for a lot of students, when they were really counting on that kind of thing.”
He said a lot of them have decided to go to other colleges or universities.
“A lot of them are leaving and going to JeffCo (Jefferson College), which I hate to see,” said Gallaher, who will now be teaching at Central High School. “Because me, myself, I was a MAC student. I graduated from the place and everything like that. JeffCo was never even a thought in my mind. And I think a lot of students are having to really think about that, unfortunately. They're having to think about alternatives.”
Some students are sticking with MAC to pursue their general education degree, which he said will ultimately set them back because they won’t get the classes they need and it will cost money.
Katie Orr, who has been involved with performing arts in St. Francois County for as long as she can remember, graduated summa cum laude from Farmington High School last May.
“I started dancing with Ballet Arts Center when I was 3, performed in YPPAT’s (Young People's Performing Arts Theatre's) productions of 'The Nutcracker Ballet' when I was 7,” she said. “I began participating in MAC's theater camps when I was 9, and then proceeded to be in productions at MAC when I was 13. Then, of course, I was involved with the FHS Theater Guild my whole high school career, then ended up becoming the guild’s president my senior year.”
When contemplating colleges last fall, Orr was unsure of whether campuses would be back to in-person classes by the time she would be moving in.
“I figured, why pay crazy amounts of tuition to go to a college hours away and do schoolwork online when I can do the same thing at MAC for free on an A+ scholarship?” she added.
But then the cuts came at MAC and she decided to shift her plans. She just started classes at Missouri State University.
“It was very stressful,” she explained. “Since the news was released in December, deadlines for colleges were almost up, so I had to apply to a lot of colleges very quickly. If I had been given more time, I could’ve applied to more schools, as well as prepared for auditions in advance.
“In fact, I was so late auditioning for MSU’s theatre program that I had to sign up for the very last audition date because all of the other ones had already passed by the time I had been accepted to their school, and then they ended up cancelling my audition date altogether.”
Orr plans to major in general business and she is a part of the MSU Women’s Chorus. She is also in the ensemble of Springfield Little Theater’s production of “Shrek the Musical Jr.”
Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy
Although students taking classes in agriculture and radiology would need to find other colleges to satisfy their education goals, Gilgour pointed out that some of those classes could still be offered.
"You could still get them," he continued. "They just wouldn't necessarily be considered a theater major or an ag major. But when they're transferring on, an associate of arts degree is 64 credit hours and at least 42 of those credit hours are general education, not specific degree classes. Everything after that, if you're doing an (associate of art degree) is an elective. Easily they can finish it.”
Students who still want to take theater and music classes no longer offered specifically by and through MAC can attend the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy, which is a not-for-profit that was established just months after the announcement of cuts at MAC.
MAC provides the facilities and use of existing equipment for the MAFAA classes being held on campus. But MAC is not providing any other resources, such as instructional pay for any of the MAFAA programs.
MAFAA classes are non-credit courses. They will not transfer to MAC nor to other institutions.
But, according to MAC, there are two classes on MAFAA's schedule that a student may choose to enroll in through MAC for credit. Those two courses are a combination MAC/MAFAA course and are open to credit-seeking students (MAC students) alongside non-credit-seeking students (MAFAA students).
"These two classes are held in the evening and are the performance ensembles Concert Band and Community Singers," said Danielle Basler, executive director of communications at MAC. "When a student enrolls in the class through MAC, the credits earned for those classes apply to MAC degrees and transfer to other institutions as electives at a minimum. If a student enrolls through MAFAA, no credit is earned."
Gallaher said that MAC is doing a good thing by building the bridge with the MAFAA.
"MAC has always been open to what the community wants to do," he said. "MAC has always been community driven."
From the feedback he got from the community, Gilgour said in his July report, they weren't upset about losing a theater major. They were upset about losing community theater, band, and choir.
"One of our top priorities is to support (the MAFAA) because this is the future of arts at MAC," he said. "This will come back to MAC. That's the design of it: to be a foundation and building blocks to bring it back someday. It's not going to be tomorrow or even this year. But it'll be something that comes back to Mineral Area College and is the foundation for arts to come back. So we're very thankful for this."
