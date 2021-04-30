Students share what they love about art

Turner said she keeps student artwork throughout the year, but it’s difficult to choose which pieces to showcase at MAC because only five works can be entered in each media. Students volunteer opinions as to which pieces should be selected.

“I try my best to keep the art anonymous to keep things fair,” she said. “Eventually, the kids and I dwindle all of the art down to the final five. It’s an extremely hard decision sometimes.”

She takes her group of advanced art students with artwork to MAC on Friday to set up before the art fair on Saturday.

Taylon Jones, a senior, is one of Turner’s students at Arcadia Valley. His main entry is a portrait of his dad when he was in the Army. It’s titled “My Father, My Hero.” In creating the art, Jones decided to add a fluent wave structure into the drawing to make the piece stand out.

“My dad passed away when I was very young, and I’ve always strived to be him,” he said. “I took so much pride in making this piece of art.”

Jones said art is important to him because he’s always found peace in it. “When I’m working on a big project, I always get excited each day to add to the piece,” he said. “I take pride in the art I do, and I’m always proud to present it when I’m done.”