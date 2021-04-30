Students share what they love about art

The Mineral Area Council on the Arts K-12 Art Show will feature student work in the MAC Field House from many young artists. Students from West County and Arcadia Valley shared their thoughts on art and their work.
Megan Perkins, a West County High School senior with four pieces on display, described art as therapeutic and said it's important to her because "it gives me the opportunity to explore and express my feelings.”
Perkins’ favorite of her four pieces is titled “Redrum.” Her inspiration for this particular piece was “definitely the product of my love for horror movies.” Created using colored pencils, it's based on the scene from “The Shining” in which Jack Nicholson's Jack Torrance breaks through a door. “This scene from the movie is iconic and I wanted to put a monochromatic twist on it,” she said.
Perkins' painting “Bradenton Beach” is based on her view of the ocean at sunset. “Seeing the ocean at sunset for the first time took my breath away,” she said. “I tried to paint what I saw.”
Her other pieces are “Gohma,” a drawing in color, and “Mind Over Matter,” a design piece.
Perkins said she plans to continue her art even in college. “Art has always been an outlet for me and I know that this will carry over when I am in college,” she said.
Perkins’ sister, Mykiah, a sophomore, also has four pieces of art in the show. One piece was inspired by Jason Green’s book “Turtles All the Way Down.”
“The book centers around a kid with OCD and severe anxiety, which really hit home for me,” she said. Mykiah has used art as an outlet which has let her “make mistakes in a way that won’t have major consequences.” She’s used it as a way to try new things and relax.
She said her art teacher, Sandra Doty, has inspired her to try new things and not be scared to take risks or give up on a project “just because it isn’t going the way I’d like.”
“I have learned to turn mistakes into something that adds to a piece and to never shy away from using multiple mediums,” she said.
Kerensa Stone, a West County Middle School eighth grader, has a piece in the ceramic category. “I was inspired to make this piece of art by the wishing well in the Disney movie ‘Snow White,’” she said.
Stone said art is important to her because it is the easiest way to express herself. She said Doty taught her how to shade different objects, find inspiration and learn about different styles of art.
“I think I will always do some kind of art, even if I don’t have as much time to dedicate to it after I graduate,” she said. “Art will mainly be something I enjoy and work on throughout my life.”
Eighth grader Naomi Steinmetz has a clay creation entered in the art show. She said she did not have a set plan before she created her art, but she knew what she wanted.
“When I look at it now, it looks almost identical to how I envisioned it,” she said. “Of course, it’s not perfect, but I say that it makes it more authentic.”
She said Doty has helped her add finishing touches on many previous art projects and has inspired her to “think out of the box throughout my art.”
Ava Clifton, 14, also has a piece entered in the ceramic category. She said art is important to her because it is another way to express herself and is a creative outlet. “Mrs. Doty has taught me about expressing my creativity and passion through my artwork,” she said, “and she has taught me how to express my feelings through art.”
Brody Royer, seventh grade, created a sculpture titled “Helpless.” He said the idea for this piece of art “was just a lingering thought in my mind, I guess that someone that’s not in control of their situation.”
Royer said he’s always had an interest in creating art for as long as he can remember. “It’s just what I’ve always loved to do,” he said. Royer said his dream job is to work at the animation studio Pixar after he graduates from college.
Isabella Glore, sixth grade, created a positive/negative collage that is part of the MACOA show. Her love for horses was the inspiration. She loves art because it lets her express herself, show people what she can do, and channel her interests.
Glore said Doty inspires her. “Lots of times I ask her if something looked good or if it was a good idea,” she said, “and she helped me make it happen. Who knows? My art could’ve been a disaster if it wasn’t for her.”
Doty, who's taught art at the middle and high schools for four years, said she is excited for this year’s art show.
“I’m so excited we can again showcase local students’ creativity and hard work,” she said. “This art show does a fantastic job of bringing the visual arts to our surrounding communities."
Rebecca Turner competed in the art show as a student herself many years ago. She’s taught art for grades 6-12 at Arcadia Valley for 10 years and believes kids genuinely like to create art with their hands.
“Some might have more experience, but with the right motivation or encouragement, it’s thrilling to watch students grow as artists,” she said.
Turner said throughout the past year, it’s been evident how creating art is important for mental health.
“Students need more ways to express themselves and grow,” she said. “Art is a great outlet.”
Turner said she keeps student artwork throughout the year, but it’s difficult to choose which pieces to showcase at MAC because only five works can be entered in each media. Students volunteer opinions as to which pieces should be selected.
“I try my best to keep the art anonymous to keep things fair,” she said. “Eventually, the kids and I dwindle all of the art down to the final five. It’s an extremely hard decision sometimes.”
She takes her group of advanced art students with artwork to MAC on Friday to set up before the art fair on Saturday.
Taylon Jones, a senior, is one of Turner’s students at Arcadia Valley. His main entry is a portrait of his dad when he was in the Army. It’s titled “My Father, My Hero.” In creating the art, Jones decided to add a fluent wave structure into the drawing to make the piece stand out.
“My dad passed away when I was very young, and I’ve always strived to be him,” he said. “I took so much pride in making this piece of art.”
Jones said art is important to him because he’s always found peace in it. “When I’m working on a big project, I always get excited each day to add to the piece,” he said. “I take pride in the art I do, and I’m always proud to present it when I’m done.”
Jones said Turner has inspired him as an artist because she always pushes him to do his best. “I remember many times when I’ve been to the end of a project and I start worrying about getting it finished, and she reassures me that I’ve got the skill to do it.”
In addition, Jones said Turner has taught him that “steady work equals results, which also carries over into life.” Jones said art will always be an important part of his life because it’s given him an artistic twist to everything he does.
Jaidyn Phelps, also a senior at Arcadia Valley, has eight pieces on display. She said art has played an important role in her life, especially since she started high school. It has been a great way to relieve stress and allowed her to create something beautiful for people around her.
Phelps’ mixed media two-dimensional piece, titled “My Grandpa, My Hero,” is in honor of her now-late grandfather. “The many stories he would tell me of him on the multiple ships he worked on while serving our country is what inspired this piece of work,” she said. “This artwork will always hold a special place in my heart.”
Phelps said Turner has inspired her in many ways, but the biggest has been the constant encouragement she gives to every student. “She pushes them to be the best artist and person she knows they can be,” she said, “and she never gives up on anyone.”
Arcadia Valley students in grades 6-12 who have artwork at this year’s show include JD Brown, Jaidyn Phelps, Taylon Jones, Arial Chappell, Faith Jarvis, August McWherter, Aubrey Smith, Logan Williams, Molly Cook, Ruth Francis, Alyssa Glanzer, Hailey Hartwick, Bre Ivester. Avery Jones, Sammi Layton. McCoy Lucy. Hunter Myracle, Katelyn Strange, Ginny Young, Kadynce Miesner, Ashtyn Amelung, Maddy Dement, Lilee Jones, Makayla Keesee, Joscelyn Lindsey, Maggie Newstead-Adams, Bella Randolph and Brigid Trowbridge.
West County students whose art is on display at MACOA’s art show include middle school students Patricia Herrington, Aliza Reid, Maylee Merrill, Jaxson Burke, MaKinna Wilkinson, Grace Lynch, Bella Glore, Conner Dunn, Kylie Gabrian, Ava Clifton, Jazmine Morris, Naomi Steinmetz, Kerensa Stone, Mason Williams, Dakota Young, Brody Royer, Shelbi Culver, Madison Dolan, Shayla Keesee and Eliza Rice. High school students include Mykiah Perkins, Chloe DeClue, Ellee Medlin, Reese Smith, Juel Culver, Megan Perkins, Jayla Eckhoff, Abbi VanVacter, Jasmine Watson, Natalie Hinkle, Shannon Ables and Riley Kawelaske.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.