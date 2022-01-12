MAFAA adds several classes

Line dancing, piano stylings, couples dancing, and violin. These are only a few of the new classes being offered through the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

This is the last week to register for classes at the academy for Spring Semester 1. Registration can be completed online at https://www.mineralareafineartsacademy.com/. In-person registration is also being held in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts Theater lobby Thursday and Friday from 3 to 6 p.m.

From beginning band to brass to ukulele to fundamentals of theatre, there is something for students of all ages. The academy has classes for children, teens and adults.

“We have an amazing selection of courses being taught by our talented teachers,” said MAFAA Executive Director Amanda Dement. “Don’t miss this great opportunity to learn or perfect playing your instrument, singing, acting or dancing.”

For the upcoming semester at MAFAA, there are plenty of newly added classes. The line dancing class is designed for teens and adults who love to have fun with movement to music. Beginning line dances will be taught to a variety of music genres, from country to pop and even rock ’n roll.

Couples dance for adults is a chance for partners to learn country two-step, waltz and many other dances, from all-time classics to barn dances.

The academy’s new dance classes will be taught by instructor Sherry Francis.

Dr. Kevin White will teach the new “Introduction to Piano Stylings” on Wednesdays. This class will focus on introducing, learning and performing popular riffs, patterns, forms and materials from the piano stylings of pop music, the blues, rock, jazz and gospel idioms. A portion of this class will provide instruction on how to interpret chord symbol and lead sheets enabling the student to create their own piano arrangements for any song.

Wednesdays’ “Music Mates” class will combine musical theater with puppetry for students ages 2 to 5. They’ll meet Beethoven Bear, Mozart Mouse, Bach Bunny and more celebrities to learn the basics through demonstration, hands-on activities, movement and singing, and classroom instruments.

Another addition to the academy will be first-time violin classes offered at various times on different days.

For adults who want to learn – or even relearn – an instrument, the Adult Beginning Band class will meet on Mondays at 6 p.m.

“This class is intended for adults who are interested in either learning an instrument for the first time or who are interested in learning an instrument after a long break since their last school music instruction,” said Dement. “We will cover material from instrument assembly and making the first sounds to simple folk songs.

“This class may function on its own or as a getaway to join other MAFAA instrumental classes.”

The academy’s new session is from Jan. 17 through March 11. A recital will take place March 13 at 2 p.m. in MAC’s Fine Arts Theater.

MAFAA strives to provide quality fine arts education to students of all ages. The organization was created in 2021. Questions may be directed to Dement at mineralareama@gmail.com.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.