MAFAA new semester about to start

The new semester of classes at Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy kicks off with an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The event will be held in the Mineral Area College Fine Arts building and includes facility tours, in-person class registration, live music, food trucks and corn hole games. Students and their parents can also meet MAFAA instructors.

Previous MAFAA students may register online for Fall Semester 1 classes now through Aug. 21 at MAFineArts.org. It is suggested for parents of students who are new to the academy to utilize in-person registration, but they may also register on their own online. Registration instructions are found on the academy’s website. Parents who need help with registration may call Amanda Dement at 573-518-2265 or email mineralareama@gmail.com.

For those who are unable to attend MAFAA’s Aug. 13 open house, students may also register in-person at MAC’s theater lobby on Aug. 11 from 2-5 p.m.; Aug. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon; and Aug. 18 from 4-7 p.m.

Classes for MAFAA’s Fall Session 1 begins Aug. 22. A complete listing of classes with descriptions, days and times, and fees is found online at MAFineArts.org.

There is a plethora of classes from which to choose: voice classes, children’s and youth choirs, beginning piano for all ages, woodwinds, brass, basic trumpet, homeschool beginning and concert bands, themed general music for ages 5-12, ukulele, jam band, fundamentals of theatre, acting, stagecraft, advanced acting and improvisation, theater games, and more. There are also large-ensemble classes including community singers, community band, gospel choir, handbell choir, and community jazz ensemble.

There are also numerous options for private one-on-one lessons in areas such as theater, voice, piano, woodwind, brass and percussion instruments. Information on availability and costs can be found online.

Jason Carr, director of the academy’s theater department, said the Fundamentals of Theatre class is where students learn basics like projection, diction, facial expression, stage directions and more. For the acting class, these basics are expanded and also include interaction, improvisation, makeup and more.

New class additions taught by Andy Novara are geared toward folk music, including mandolin, fiddle, banjo and flatpicking guitar. (An in-depth story on Novara, his extensive experience in folk music, and what he’ll focus on in his MAFAA classes will appear in an upcoming issue of the Daily Journal.)

Isaac Hallock, who will be teaching several fall classes at MAFAA, leads the newly created community groups, the Mineral Area Gospel Choir and Mineral Area Ringers handbell choir.

Sherry Francis, vocal music director at MAC, teaches music classes at MAFAA. She will be directing a newly formed children’s choir Encore! Kid’s Chorale! for ages 8-14 for those who love to sing. This choir will meet on Mondays from 5-6 p.m. with 4:45 p.m. roll call and team-building activities and games.

Enrollment for this non-auditioned community choral ensemble is now open on the academy’s website. For more information, email Francis at sfrancis@mineralarea.edu.

“The vision for this group is to create a large ensemble of children who are refined and sing with uplifted voices in harmony and excellence through vocal techniques and style, covering a wide variety of musical genres,” said Francis.

She said the goal is to bring something similar to the “prestige and poise of the infamous St. Louis Children’s Choir for our local young singers of the Mineral Area.”

Francis said the vision for this group is to participate in renowned performance events such as the Six Flags Music Festival and Busch Stadium events. The group will also participate in the upcoming vocal music department Christmas Extravaganza, The Magic of Christmas. This choral production for MAC will take place in December.

“Sign your young singers up today for this wonderful choir,” said Francis. “They’ll meet new friends and make memories that will last a lifetime.”