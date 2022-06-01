MAFAA offering four summer camps

The school year is now completed and summer has arrived.

Kids have plenty of possibilities for summer fun: playing outside, swimming, camping, family vacations and so much more. But students can add another exciting option to their summer to-do list: music and theatre summer camps.

Four excitement-filled camps taught by some of the area’s most talented musicians and teachers will take place at the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy on the Mineral Area College campus. Each camp has an end-of-the-week showcase on Friday evening.

Show Choir Camp

June 6-10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Catch A Wave” with this summer camp full of high energy, choreography, lights, costumes and solo opportunities for students in eighth grade through college.

And the best news? There are still openings available for students to take part in Show Choir Camp.

The Little Surfers Show Choir is geared toward students in third to seventh grades. They will rehearse after the regular show choir camp from 4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1-3 p.m. on Friday. A combined rehearsal will take place on Friday.

Cost for this camp is $40.

Sherry Francis directed the first MAFAA show choir camp last year.

“The performers formed a special bond of friendship and it was an overall incredible experience,” she said. “It was something I will never forget.”

Francis said learning a set of music with harmonies and solos along with challenging choreography and dance formations in only five days is not a simple task.

“But these amazing students brought excellence and star qualities like no other,” she said, referring to last year’s camp. “Most importantly and amazingly, they felt like a family almost immediately. The magic of music is beyond words.”

Francis said this year’s show choir camp is “super cool.”

“Just imagine, school is out and what better way to kick off the summertime fun then with an enormous beach party,” she said. “You’re gonna want to ‘hang ten’ and ‘dive in’ because ‘Surf’s Up!’”

The show choir camp for eighth graders to college students will include upbeat music from The Beach Boys to Teen Beach Movie and more.

According to Francis, this one-week camp will be “the biggest beach party the Mineral Area has ever seen!”

Both show choir groups will each perform on Friday evening and then do a combined song.

Theatre Camp

June 13-17, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students are encouraged to “act out” in theater camp. From improvisation and reader’s theatre to dance and musicals, there is something for everyone interested in theatre. Seventh graders to college-age students are invited to take part in this camp. Participants will be grouped by age and experience. Each class will have its own agenda and activities, largely based on the age and attention span of the students.

“We try our best to break the day up by doing various activities, to make it feel less like work, and we try to make it a fun environment,” said Jason Carr, MAFAA’s theatre director.

He said 72 campers participated in last year’s theatre camp. This year, the goal is to surpass 100 participants.

“There is zero experience required to participate in this camp,” said Carr, “just a positive attitude and a willingness to learn and have fun.”

Students who participate in the theatre camp will not only learn how to express themselves creatively, instill confidence and make new friendships.

“We just start with the absolute basics with the youngest age group and work to more advanced stuff with the older participants,” said Carr.

He said one of the most important things he’ll teach the students is how to be heard. Projection, diction and articulation will all be covered for each age group. They’ll also focus on facial expressions, action and interaction, and how to move no stage. More advanced students will do some improvisation, pantomime and character development.

Carr said with the growth of the academy and the overwhelming support from the community, they are expecting all of the summer camps to have larger numbers than last year.

Out of all the skills he’ll teach the kids, one thing is the most important thing for them to acquire: new friendships.

“But to me, making friends is one of the most important aspects of the fine arts,” he said. “The connections we make in these adventures turn into long-lasting friendships. I also want the kids to have fun. If they don’t enjoy this sort of stuff, they’re aren’t going to be able to get the most out of it. Once they develop a love for theatre, the other stuff starts to fall into place.”

Big Band Camp

June 27-July 1, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Students in seventh grade to college level who play trumpet, trombone, saxophone, guitar, bass, vibraphone, drums or piano and have at least one year of instruction or are proficient on their instrument are encouraged to take part in this camp. Students will be paired together based on experience and will spend the week gaining valuable education in being part of a big band. They’ll also learn about the history of jazz, improvisation, various jazz styles and more.

“This camp was a huge success last year,” said Amanda Dement, director of MAFAA, “and we hope to add many more students to the bands this year.”

Members of the Mineral Area Kicks Band, as well as other talented educators will staff the Big Band Camp.

Dement said she’s excited to see what this year brings with more students being able to attend. She added that students must not have previous experience in jazz to be part of this camp. As long as they are proficient in their instrument, they’ll learn the basics up to the most advanced.

Middle School Band Camp

July 11-15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This summer camp is specifically for students who have completed their first or second year of band and will include small and full band rehearsals, master classes, music theory classes, team building opportunities, and more. Students will be paired with peers of the same ability and experience to allow them the best opportunity to grow and gain confidence with their instrument.

Dement said MAFAA’s summer camps are a great way to provide a sample of what the academy is about: great experiences, inspiring connections and instruction that is tailored to the needs of each student.

“We have an exciting, talented and passionate group of teachers for every camp that who are looking forward to providing a memorable educational experience and inspiring young people to find new things to love or refine the talents they are already growing in,” she said.

Dement said the camp is an overall incredible experience for both students and staff.

“No matter what the students’ emotions are on the first day of camp, it is so rewarding to see them step out of their comfort zone and be impacted by the arts,” she said. “Everyone learns so much, makes new connections, and discovers more about who they are and how they can embrace what makes them unique.”

One of Dement’s favorite things about the camps is “being part of a student’s life to watch them grow into what they love.”

Several local businesses sponsored lunch for one of the 15 days of MAFAA camps last year, including El Tapatio, Bow Tie Catering, BOGO Sandwiches, SugarFire Smoke House Farmington, Coljacs, Pizza 101 South, East Missouri Action Agency, Park Hills Save A Lot, Jimmy John’s, Desloge Little Caesars, Pasta House and Subway.

Currently EMAA is providing lunch for three of the four camps. For businesses who would like to sponsor a lunch for the remaining camp, contact Dement immediately at mineralareama@gmail.com.

Registration for MAFAA’s summer camps must be completed at least three days prior to the first day of that camp. Cost is $95 per camp and includes an end-of-week performance.

On the first day of each camp, parents need to escort their students inside so they can finalize registration details.

More information can be found on the academy’s website at mafinearts.org. Call 573-518-2265 for more information.

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

