Many schools adopt mask requirements following changes in state guidelines last week

After a press conference Thursday by Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, changes were made in protocol concerning quarantining for school districts.
The new protocols would allow students in close contact to not be required to quarantine if both the infected and close contact are each wearing a mask.
These protocols can only be implemented if a district puts a mask mandate in place. As a result, some school districts are changing their mask policies.
West County Schools
The West County School District has recently seen an increase in close contact quarantines. On average each positive case impacts an average of 12 other students who must be quarantined for a period of up to 14 days. This has been especially evident at the high school level.
Due to the requirement and the difference it will make in keeping students in school, a mask mandate will be put into place Nov. 30 for West County.
In working with the local health department, the district developed specific protocols which will be in effect for students in grades 6-12 at this time. Evidence has shown a low transmission rate in younger students in the district.
Masks are to be worn at all times when students are on buses, during class time, passing time in the halls, cadet teachers, school-sponsored activities or events, and anyone entering any campus building.
When social distancing can be maintained, students are not required to wear their mask. In addition, those who have a medically-supported reason and return the district’s completed medical exemption form signed by their doctor will not be required to wear a mask.
Those students who have previously tested positive are exempt for 90 days from the positive test date. However, this must be confirmed with the school office that the district has all information as to when the 90 days are in effect.
Students who have mask exemptions will be socially distanced during classes, lunch times and other possible times during the day for their safety. Those who choose not to follow the mask mandate will be given the option to transfer to virtual education.
“We see this mask mandate as an opportunity to keep our students in school,” said Dr. Kevin Coffman, superintendent. “Quarantining has been a major obstacle, and we appreciate the support we have received by the local health department and other state departments.”
He said the district is especially appreciative of Amber Elliott, director of the St. Francois County Health Department, for the department’s efforts in listening to the concerns of the local districts.
Farmington Schools
In response to the statewide changes being made in district quarantining protocols announced last week by Gov. Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Farmington School District has enacted a mask mandate that will go into effect Tuesday.
According to the school district, the mandate is requiring that students and staff to have a face-covering available at all times. If they do not have access to a face-covering or mask, one may be provided by the school. Furthermore, face coverings or masks are required for any adult and all visitors to enter any building in the school district.
Students will be required to wear masks or face coverings when in common spaces and when social distancing cannot be maintained, such as in small groups.
Also, students age 9 and up will be required to wear masks or face coverings when passing through hallways and crowded common areas; at times when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or “medically fragile” student; and when directed by a teacher or member of the school leadership team. Elementary students younger than 9 years old should have a mask for use in the same situations as well.
The mandate notes that students will not be required to wear a face-covering or mask all day but are required to have access to one as needed or as instructed. Moreover, teachers are expected to use their best judgment in instructing students as to when it is appropriate for the items to be worn. Also, when masks or face-coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks whenever possible.
The new protocols mean that if a student wearing a mask should test positive for COVID-19, students who were in proximity to the positive case but wearing a mask will not be expected to quarantine for 14 days. The school district will continue emphasizing the importance of self-monitoring for symptoms of COVID-19.
The updated quarantining protocols, as well as the letter sent out to the parents and guardians, are posted on the school district’s website at fsdknights.com.
Central Schools
Central School District has decided to enforce a mask mandate, effective Tuesday.
The district guidelines are very similar to the earlier guidelines during the St. Francois County Health Center mask requirement order.
Students and staff will be required to have a mask or face covering available with them at all times. If they do not have access to a mask, one can be provided. Students will not be required to wear a mask all day.
Students ages 9 and up will be asked to wear masks or face coverings when: in passing times such as hallways and crowded common areas; social distancing cannot be maintained such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or medically fragile student; and directed by the teacher or school leadership team.
Students, under age 9, should also have a mask for use when working in small groups with students or teachers, when social distancing is not possible, or when medically fragile students may be present.
Students and staff with a medical reason for not wearing a mask must communicate with their building principal.
When masks and face coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks whenever possible.
Staff will be required to wear face coverings/masks when in common spaces and when social distancing cannot be maintained, such as in small groups. Teachers will not have to teach in a face covering/mask when social distancing can be maintained.
Face coverings/masks are required to enter any building in the Central district for adults and visitors. This includes afterschool activities and events on campus.
North County Schools
The North County School District announced on Friday afternoon that they will be enforcing a mask mandate, starting on Tuesday.
According to the letter, students in third through 12th grades will be required to utilize face coverings in the following situations:
- Face coverings/masks are required to enter any building in the North County School District for adults and visitors both during the school day and at after school events.
- North County students in third-12th grades will be required to wear face coverings/masks all day when they are within six feet of any adult or student.
- Students will be required to wear masks or face coverings when: on school transportation; in passing times such as hallways and crowded common areas and in classrooms; social distancing can’t be maintained such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or medically fragile student; directed by the teacher or school leadership teams.
- Students in preschool to second grade may be required to wear a mask when working in small groups with students or teachers, when social distancing is not possible, or when medically fragile students may be present.
- Teachers will use their best judgment to instruct students as to when it is appropriate to remove face coverings. When masks and face coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks whenever possible.
- Staff will be required to wear face coverings/masks when in common spaces and when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as in small groups. Teachers will not have to teach in a face covering/mask when social distancing can be maintained.'
Students and staff with medical reasons preventing them from wearing a mask must consult with the building principal.
Bismarck and Potosi update
Both the Bismarck School District and the Potosi School District announced that they will be moving to online learning for next Monday and Tuesday before Thanksgiving break. North County and West County districts announced their move last week.
In a letter to parents on Monday, Bismarck Superintendent Jason King said the district has been fortunate to not have many students test positive for COVID, but they have had a lot of students have to quarantine as close contacts.
“While it is our hope that nine continuous days of separation will see a decrease in the number of student quarantines, much of that depends upon what students are exposed to and allowed to participate in over that period,” King said in the letter. We strongly encourage you to limit traveling, gathering in large groups, and allowing your child to get together with friends during this break. Doing these things can make all the difference, not only now but also when students return on November 30.”
King did not immediately answer questions about whether their mask policy would be changing.
The Potosi district plans to continue online learning during the week of Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.
