Many schools adopt mask requirements following changes in state guidelines last week

According to the school district, the mandate is requiring that students and staff to have a face-covering available at all times. If they do not have access to a face-covering or mask, one may be provided by the school. Furthermore, face coverings or masks are required for any adult and all visitors to enter any building in the school district.

Students will be required to wear masks or face coverings when in common spaces and when social distancing cannot be maintained, such as in small groups.

Also, students age 9 and up will be required to wear masks or face coverings when passing through hallways and crowded common areas; at times when social distancing can’t be maintained, such as working in small groups or in close proximity with a teacher or “medically fragile” student; and when directed by a teacher or member of the school leadership team. Elementary students younger than 9 years old should have a mask for use in the same situations as well.

The mandate notes that students will not be required to wear a face-covering or mask all day but are required to have access to one as needed or as instructed. Moreover, teachers are expected to use their best judgment in instructing students as to when it is appropriate for the items to be worn. Also, when masks or face-coverings are necessary, teachers will give students mask breaks whenever possible.