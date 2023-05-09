UniTec Career Center's Student of the Month for May 2023 is Tanner Martinez, a Bismarck High School senior who is pursuing a career in Mechanical Engineering & Design.

"Going to UniTec is one of the best decisions I’ve made. Yes, it can be challenging sometimes, but I’ve learned so much valuable knowledge that will help get the job I want," Martinez said. "Greg Nichols, my instructor, has been there every step of the way— helping me work to the best of my abilities, teaching me everything I know, and making sure I don't set the room on fire.

"All things said, I wouldn't trade anything for my robotics class.”

UniTec instructor John Tiemann, who has been working with Martinez through UniTec Career Center’s Machine Tool shop, praised the Bismarck student.

“Tanner is always motivated to learn and help out where needed. He portrays a very good example for his program and school,” said Tiemann.

UniTec's Greg Nichols, the Project Lead The Way: Engineering & Design instructor, also honored Martinez.

“Tanner Martinez has been a joy as a student. He has been successful in all the endeavors which we have attempted, including the VEX Robotics Competition World Championships last year, state and national SkillsUSA Urban search and rescue; winning state championships last year and this year and a national bronze medal last year," Nichols said. "He has served as the district SkillsUSA president this year, along with his many accomplishments at his sending school, Bismarck High School. I am so thankful for students such as him. I see a bright future for him as he continues on.”

For more information on the Project Lead The Way: Engineering & Design and the Machine Tool program at UniTec, people can check out the UniTec website at www.uniteccc.com or call 573-431-3300.