McCaul adjusts in his first year at Potosi

Alex McCaul said he believes the single most important part of being a leader is having the trust of one's coworkers.
“In order to accomplish this, I believe it is imperative that there is a positive relationship with all stakeholders,” he said.
McCaul is in his first year as superintendent of Potosi R-3 School District, having worked for 16 years at Kingston K-14 as a school resource officer and history and business teacher. After teaching for six years, he was hired as junior high principal in 2010 and as principal in 2013. He was Kingston superintendent from 2014 to June 2019.
As leader of Potosi's school district, McCaul said he feels it is important to involve local businesses in education to better prepare students for the workforce.
“Being a lifelong resident of this district will certainly help as I have already worked with many of the community leaders and business owners,” he said.
McCaul said he’s excited to build on the accomplishments of Randy Davis, who served as superintendent at Potosi for many years.
“He has done an excellent job in positioning the district for great success,” said McCaul.
McCaul said his goal is to learn about the district and look for ways to improve the culture and climate. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed many things.
“I spend the majority of my time ensuring we are providing as many layers of protection for our students and staff that we can,” he said. “This has literally consumed most educators as they have returned to classes.”
With this in mind, McCaul said he wants to ensure students can have as much of a “normal” school year as possible.
“Kids are resilient but they also need normalcy,” he said, “and we are striving to provide that for them every day.”
McCaul said he feels Potosi has done a good job in offering a variety of programs and activities for students and staff. However, they’re always looking at new programs and will evaluate those to determine whether they match the district’s staff and students.
McCaul said he would like to see more opportunities for students through job training and internships with local businesses.
“These are becoming more popular as the demand for a skilled workforce increases,” he said. “We have a strong business base in our area and I would like to work with [businesses] to provide work-ready employees in any manner we can.”
McCaul said his staff has already impressed him with their hard work and determination to help students, especially in light of COVID-19.
“I am incredibly proud of our entire school community for coming up with a plan to return to school in person,” he said. This process was an unbelievable challenge for the district and “everyone pitched in to make it happen.”
McCaul said countless hours were spent brainstorming and then finding ways to implement the ideas. He said it seemed when they answered one question or solved one issue, several more also needed to be addressed.
The district has also been working closely with the Washington County Health Department.
“They are a remarkable crew of healthcare workers who truly have the community’s best interest at heart,” he said.
McCaul said Potosi teachers have learned new methods of instruction and have adapted to find solutions.
“Schools across our nation have accomplished in a few short months what normally takes years to plan for,” he said. "Educators have done far more than they could have ever been expected to as far as educating our students. Each day I hear of a story where an educator has gone above and beyond what is expected of them.”
McCaul said teachers do this “because of their love for children and communities across our great nation are blessed to have these types of educators caring for their children.”
He said he could not praise his staff enough “as there is simply not enough praise available to recognize everything they have taken on during this pandemic.”
McCaul said the staff, students and community have been amazing during his transition. “The quality of staff has made it incredibly smooth and I am grateful for all of them.”
In addition, McCaul extended special appreciation to the central office staff who are his “backbone.”
“They have made me feel right at home and keep me on the straight path daily,” he said.
McCaul said it is an incredible honor for him to finish his educational career and lead the district at which he attended school. He is a proud graduate of Potosi High School’s Class of 1983.
“I love walking the same halls I walked as a student,” he said.
McCaul is married to wife Judy, a pediatric nurse practitioner who works at Great Mines Health Center and is also a lifelong resident of Washington County.
The couple have seven children, six who attend Potosi. Their son Lewie attends Missouri S&T and is studying to become an engineer.
McCaul said he is blessed with an amazing church family at First Assembly of God in Potosi and enjoys working on the family’s farm raising Black Angus cattle and registered Colored Angora Goats.
In addition, he believes in giving back to the community. He is a member of the Washington County 911 Board, Potosi Baseball Association Board and National Colored Angora Goat Breeders Association.
McCaul concluded by saying he is grateful to the Potosi School Board for “placing their trust in me to lead the district during these unprecedented times.”
He said the school board has been extremely helpful during his transition.
“They have been more than willing to step up and offer help when asked, which has been a tremendous help while trying to maneuver through this ongoing pandemic.”
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal
