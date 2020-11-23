McCaul adjusts in his first year at Potosi

“I spend the majority of my time ensuring we are providing as many layers of protection for our students and staff that we can,” he said. “This has literally consumed most educators as they have returned to classes.”

With this in mind, McCaul said he wants to ensure students can have as much of a “normal” school year as possible.

“Kids are resilient but they also need normalcy,” he said, “and we are striving to provide that for them every day.”

McCaul said he feels Potosi has done a good job in offering a variety of programs and activities for students and staff. However, they’re always looking at new programs and will evaluate those to determine whether they match the district’s staff and students.

McCaul said he would like to see more opportunities for students through job training and internships with local businesses.

“These are becoming more popular as the demand for a skilled workforce increases,” he said. “We have a strong business base in our area and I would like to work with [businesses] to provide work-ready employees in any manner we can.”

McCaul said his staff has already impressed him with their hard work and determination to help students, especially in light of COVID-19.