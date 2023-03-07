The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is encouraging those interested in “going native” for spring landscaping to attend upcoming events focused on the importance of using native plants March 14 – 18 at Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center.

“Our native plant seminar is highly anticipated,” said Laci Prucinsky, manager of the Cape Nature Center. “Each year we look forward to sharing ideas and connecting with fellow native plant enthusiasts.”

Native plants are indigenous to a given area and have developed or occurred naturally in a specific area. They typically grow better in the geographic area they belong to and help local native wildlife thrive.

The Cape Nature Center is hosting a variety of virtual programs March 14-17 leading up to in-person speakers and a plant sale on March 18. The center is located at 2289 County Park Dr. in Cape Girardeau, and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. White Oak Trace Trails are open daily, from sunrise – 10 p.m.

The event lineup includes:

• Gardening for Pollinators | When: Noon – 1 p.m. on March 14 | Where: MDC Virtual Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189784

Anyone who wants to see more bees and butterflies in their garden will get recommendations for planting. Donna Aufdenberg, field specialist in horticulture from the University of Missouri Extension, will discuss the benefits of native plants for native pollinators. Learn which plants will draw in the most pollinators and the basics of starting a pollinator garden. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older.

• "Beeing" a Better Steward: A Landowner's Story | When: 10 – 11 a.m. on March 15 | Where: MDC Virtual Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189788

Join MDC Cape Nature Center Volunteer Paul Breitenstein as he describes his journey to becoming a better steward. Breitenstein will discuss changes he made to his property to remove invasive species, increase native plant diversity, and increase habitat for wildlife. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older.

• Agroforestry: Tree Crops for Conservation | When: Noon – 1 p.m. on March 16 | Where: MDC Virtual Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189789

Many native plants can be planted and harvested alongside modern agriculture. Hannah Hemmelgarn, assistant program director at the University of Missouri Center for Agroforestry, will talk about some of the native perennial specialty crops that have been or are part of improvement programs and cultivar trials. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older.

• Creating Soft Landings for Pollinators | When: 10 – 11 a.m. on March 17 | Where: MDC Virtual Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190044

Attendees can learn how to help caterpillars grow into butterflies and beyond by providing a sanctuary among the trees. Paula Diaz, a venerated native plant landscaper and long-time volunteer of DeepRootsKC, the GrowNative! program, and the Missouri Prairie Foundation, will discuss the importance of landscaping with keystone native species and what it means to provide “soft landings” for pollinators. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older.

• Searching for Shamrocks | When: Noon – 1 p.m. on March 17 | Where: MDC Virtual Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189790

The shamrock is a symbol of the greenest holiday of the year, but is often mistaken for a four-leaf clover. Attendees will learn about the shamrock and where they might expect to find some of their own in Missouri. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older.

• Crafting Corner | When: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. on March 18 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Registration not required.

Native Plant Seminar isn’t just for adults. The whole family can come to the craft corner to create their own style of plant-inspired art. The center will provide craft supplies, natural materials, and a few examples to get them started. This program is open to all ages and does not require registration.

• Guest Speaker: Native Plants for Wildlife | When: 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on March 18 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189791

Bill Eddleman, retired wildlife biologist and ornithologist, will show how native plantings can encourage wildlife. Bill will discuss the basics of wildlife management as applied to home landscapes and native plant gardens. He will also talk about some landscape bed designs, plant selections, and how to establish native plants at home. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older. Registration is necessary to reserve a seat. Walk-ins will also be welcome the day of, subject to seating availability.

• Guest Speaker: Native Plant Seminar: Orchids of Missouri | When: 11 a.m. – Noon on March 18 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189792

Chris Benda, the Illinois botanizer, will present on the exciting world of wild orchids. This program will discuss the natural history of orchids and present photos of all the species native to Missouri. This program is open to all ages but is best suited for ages 12 and older. Registration is necessary to reserve a seat. Walk-ins will also be welcome the day of, subject to seating availability.

• Native Plants: Barking Up the Right Tree | When: 1 – 2:30 p.m. on March 18 | Where: Cape Girardeau Nature Center | Register at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/189794

Identifying trees in winter can help plan for spring and carry out forest management in cooler temperatures. This program will be held outside and will cover about a half-mile of easy-to-moderate trail. Attendees may wish to bring a notebook and a bottle of water.

• Cape Nature Center will host its annual native plant sale from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. on March 18 at the front lawn of the Cape Nature Center.

Native plants are the foundation of a healthy habitat and are essential for wildlife. Vendors Missouri Wildflowers Nursery and Forrest Keeling Nursery, who specialize in native trees, shrubs, vines, and flowers, will be on-site with their products. Vendors, staff, and volunteers will be available to advise buyers on purchases. Pre-orders are available with pickup scheduled for March 18. Those interested in ordering online can visit Missouri Wildflowers Nursery at https://mowildflowers-net.3dcartstores.com or Forrest Keeling at https://fknursery.com/residential

Registration

Programs and events are connected with MDC’s Native Plant Seminar but people can also register for them as stand-alone programs. Registrants' MDC account should include an accurate email address where a link to virtual programs can be sent. Registration ends two hours before the program begins.

Check out details for all of MDC’s free March events online at mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.

Advance registration is required for most programs. All family members who plan to attend in-person and virtual events must be registered. First, create a profile online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4gc. Once a profile is created and event registration is complete, additional details about programs will be sent via email. Anyone having difficulty registering online may contact the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at (573) 290-5218.

Stay connected

Questions about events can be emailed to MDC Cape Nature Center Manager Laci Prucinsky at Laci.Prucinsky@mdc.mo.gov.

The Cape Nature Center sends program registration reminders and updates to those who sign up by texting “MDC Nature” to 468311. An online subscription is also available to “sign up for updates” at www.mdc.mo.gov. A variety of updates are available at this option, but Cape Girardeau-specific updates are available under facility updates and news for the southeast region.