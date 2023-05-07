What you feed your body each day is important, and what you feed your brain each day is even more important because our mind controls the body.

We make decisions based on how we feel and what we are focused on. If you are always looking back at the past and replaying the mistakes you’ve made, you will never be able to move forward. The key is to keep looking forward, feed your mind with positive books and devotions, or just surround yourself with others who make you a better person each day.

Just 10 minutes of positive reading can change the whole direction of your day. It starts with you! Think about where and who you are spending your time with. Are you investing time with others who build you up, believe in you, encourage you, or people who bring you down, doubt you, or are jealous of your success?

It’s time to think about what you’re thinking about.

Which way do your thoughts go when your feet hit the floor in the morning? Are you claiming goodness in your day? Do you believe that good things are coming your way? Or are you waking up with a sour mindset? Do you find yourself complaining before walking out the door each morning? Might be time for a “check-up from the neck up”

Here are some Mental Nutrition Tips to feed your mind:

1. Exercise— The best exercise to do is the one you will do.

2. Smile— This improves your looks instantly.

3. Surround yourself with positive people.

4. Change the tone of your thoughts from negative to positive.

5. Don’t play the victim. You create your life— take responsibility.

6. Help someone: Take the focus off you and help another person.

7. Remember that no one is perfect and let yourself move forward.

8. Sing.

9. Nutrition is the key! Eat lots of fresh raw fruits and veggies to create good gut health (your gut is your second brain).

10. Read positive quotes.

And finally, watch your thoughts. They become words. Watch your words, they become actions. Watch your actions, they become habits. Watch your habits, they become your character. Watch your character, it becomes your destiny.

Here’s to your health.