Middle school athletes tie, break track and field records

Student-athletes at Farmington Middle School performed at an amazing level this school year, with an impressive list of records tied or broken this season in track and field.

In the Girl’s High Jump, three students — Hazel Perret, Anna Cox and Carley Klima — tied at 4 feet 8 inches, tying the school record.

In the Girl’s Pole Vault, Ella Scott cleared 8 feet 9 inches, breaking the previous FMS record.

In the Boy’s Pole Vault, Owen Barron cleared the bar at 10 feet 9 inches, also breaking the previous FMS record.

In the Boy’s Long Jump, Gabe Crocker launched 18 feet 3 inches, breaking the previous FMS record.

In the Boy’s Triple Jump Gabe Crocker also soared 36 feet 8½ inches, also breaking the previous FMS record.

In the Boy’s 3200 meter, Axtin Brune ran for 11:39.19, setting an FMS record.

In the Girl’s 3200 meter, Natalie Gammon came in at 13:23.35, also setting an FMS record.

The 7th and 8th grade boys and girls were also conference champions this year.