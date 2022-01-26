Mineral Area College releases fall 2021 dean's list

The Mineral Area College Dean’s List has been announced for the fall 2021 semester. Students at the Park Hills-based community college who are so honored must 1) earn no grade below a "C” or have any incomplete grades; 2) be enrolled in at least 12 hours of two-year degree credit, and 3) have a current grade point average of 3.25 or higher.

The following students maintained a 4.0 grade point average for the semester:

Annapolis: Michaela A. Ayers, Dayah L. German and Hailey B. Pauley; Arcadia: Melissa L. Browers; Belgrade: Paige A. Akers; Benton: Bryce H. Morgan; Bismarck: Alexia P. Droege, Trisha N. Large, Robin R. Morris and Kaitlyn L. Smith; Bloomsdale: Breanna S. Boyd, Holly A. D'Amico and Joshua N. Warner; Bonne Terre: Keeley R. Barbee, Kelly F. Bereniski, Lainey S. Calkins, Jayden R. Carrow, Macey L. Causey, Courtlyn M. Dane, Chyna M. Estes, Taylor N. Fields, Grace M. Firnbach, Matthew B. Hart, Victoria M. Inman, Hannah G. Jaco, Claire M. Labruyere, Mallory R. Mathes, Isaac A. Moore, Cole P. Mullins, Maddison P. Oder, Ella C. Pratt, Marrah N. Sansoucie, Mayci N. Simmons, Sydney Stegall, Kailee S. Stephens, Claire E. Stevens, Mikayla V. Whatley and Alexander S. Young; Byrnes Mill: Jillian J. Schmoll; Cadet: Abigayle L. Hayes; Caledonia: Bartlyn M. Evans, Jacob N. Jenkins, Conner L. Payne and Andrea R. Winingar; California: Paige N. Lamm; Cedar Hill: Andrew L. Bridges; Chaffee: Catherine M. Davis, Cassandra Hindman and Taylor R. Pobst; Chillicothe: Jacob P. Chapman; Crystal City: Abbey N. Horner; Cuba: Jackson Case; Davisville: Sara K. Cole; De Soto: Ashlie E.Hartsell, Julia A. Huddleston and Christian J. Lamken; Des Arc: Aurellia C. Mills-Rhodes and Rory K. Pflock; Desloge: Rylee M. Gomas, Jeremy T. Marler, Maggie L. Mesey, Taylor M. Norris, John M. Roberts and Cooper J. Sago; Doe Run: Tessa J. Coleman;

Farmington: Ashley M. Akins, Ethan C. Anderson, Brayden A. Armes, Erin M. Ballew, Clinton B. Barrington, Karliana S. Bloom, Campbell L. Blum, Macy E. Carlyon, Addisyn C. Casey, Ashley D. Cohen, Alex M. Compton, James M. Constien, Brooke L. Crocker, Erin K. Gantz, Morgan J. Govro, Allie M. Gowen, Nathaniel L. Greif, Tessa G. Hand, Megan R. Harter, Klarissa D. Heberlie, Amelia B. Herrold, Ashlin M. Hodges, Kate R. Howard, Macey L. Huskey, Carter C. Klusmeyer, Dawson B. Koen, Lillian D. Kohut, Taylor J. Matthiesen, Madison N. Mayberry, Trenton G. Mayberry, Gwendolyn L. Mitchell, Siddhika R. Naik, Joseph E. Orsburn, Diep H. Phan, Hunter L. Pirtle, Connor L. Priest, Maddie L. Racer, Allie M. Rawson, Abby L. Robbins, Parker C. Shinn, Madison R. Skaggs, Lance E. Stotler, Jaydyn N. Sullivan, Abigail L. Thurman, Alaina C. Viera, Annie Waites, Emily J. White, Mackenzie L. White, Abbie A. Wigger, Madison M. Wilson and Rachel E. Wilson; Festus: Faith L. Gibson, Justin J. Kent, Reanne C. Niewoehner and Rachel Walsh; Fredericktown: Caleb M. Cooper, Laci R. Francis, Shannon M. Kemp, Libby J. Montgomery, Lidia K. Myers, Clayton D. Presson, Emma G. Revelle, Chelsi L. Robertson, Elizabeth R. Settle, Grant M. Shankle and Liam P. Sikes; French Village: Katie R. Filer; Frohna: Rebecca A. Gray; Hillsboro: Macey D. Jett; Holcomb: Macy L. Houart; Irondale: Cassandra G. Pulliam; Ironton: Carrie S. Bockenkamp and Kaitlyn D. Milleret; Jackson: Devin R. Reiminger and Abigail K. Roth; Leadwood: Macey C. Bone;

Lesterville: Victoria L. Pitts; Marquand: Matthew R. Starkey; Mineral Point: Austyn P. Griffin; Mountain View: Mason T. Tharp; Oran: Allison N. Grojean; Park Hills: Reagan N. Bradley, Garrett D. Cain, Isabelle M. Carroll, Reece M. Gibson, Serena E. Hayes, Kaelin M. Hedgcorth, Kylie J. Kinnard, Taylor L. Marler, Dori X. McRaven, Jeffrey D. Packard, Chandra J. Partridge, Sandra M. Petty, Jenna S. Simily, Danielle K. Voyles, Aliyah M. Wagner, Jeffery D. Whitter and Alicia M. Williamson; Perryville: Jessica C. Coppaway, Teralyn M. Cox, Michael G. Holly, Ashlyn R. Hotop, Chloe M. Lukefahr and Jesse L. McClure; Pevely: Laura E. Maddox and Abigale J. Rasnic; Piedmont: Jaden K. Liggett; Potosi: Brent M. Ames, Jordan L. Browne, Hannah G. Dickinson, Austin J. Gibson, Heather R. Madry, Hallie J. Portell and Ian Wright; Republic: Avery M. Romans; St. Louis: Molly O. Callihan, Logan C. Daily and Samuel J. Wiese; St. Mary: Jennifer L. Gorka and Sierra E. Welch; Ste. Genevieve: Chloe G. Allen, Brittni M. Bader, Justin D. Eldridge, Brittany L. Hochstatter, Alyssa M. Huber, Brittney L. Kreitler and Logan M. Sellers; Sedalia: Juan P. Suarez Vargas; Sedgewickville: Haley R. Hernandez; Silva: Edwina A. McDaniel; Steelville: Laine E. Cottrell and Joshua M. Murray; Sullivan: Kevin S. Padilla; Valles Mines: Nathaniel J. White; Viburnum: Reagan R. Brandt; Wentzville: Victoria R. Peine; West Plains: Margaret Herron-Andrews; Williamsville: Trinity D. McDaniel; Perrysburg, Ohio: Terry D. Ford; Liege, Belgium: Emmanuel Fundi Bin Musemena; Hastings, New Zealand: James S. Bourke-Nuku

The following students maintained a 3.25-3.99 grade point average for the semester:

Advance: Kristen N. Johns, Chloe S. LaRue and Stephany N. Sullinger; Annapolis: Michaela N. Luedemann, Evan M. McCaig and Hallie G. Sutton; Arcadia: Gracee C. Smith and Katelyn D. Whited; Ava: Bryce S. Mings; Barnhart: Reilly S. Baughman, Joseph A. McCrory and Ricardo A. Menjivar; Belgrade: Heath W. Rhyneer; Bismarck: Mackenzie D. Bowen, Isabella N. Gibson, Patricia L. Hedrick, Austin J. Huett, Julie C. Krisher, Ethan J. Penington, Victoria L. Phillips, Connor D. Robertson, Candi R. Welker and Ethan W. Wells; Black: Nathan C. Hawkins; Bloomsdale: Camryn R. Williams and Blake A. Young; Bonne Terre: Harley C. Barton, Deshawnae F. Berg, Dominic E. Bewig-Santo, Lucas P. Bryan, Chris J. Butler, Wil M. Claywell, Brionna A. Counts, Raegen L. DeClue, Eric T. Erchien, Abi G. Feltner, Lukas C. Gaia, Conner M. Herzog, Heather M. Hicks, Daniel F. Hilliard, Canaan M. Huff, Karter D. Kekec, Genevieve C. Mann, Emma J. McFarland, Darrin T. Moore, Madelyn E. Moss, Stephanie A. Peterson, Deianeira E. Pettus, Raina L. Pribble, Brianna H. Sansoucie, Adele A. Sherrill, Sunny R. Smith, Ashley L. Thomas and Cole S. Ziegler; Cadet: Makayla L. Aubuchon, Allyson R. Coleman, Hailey L. Fowler, Alyssa A. Govero, Grace E. Miller, Dalton J. Pinson and Thomas A. Schmitz; Caledonia: Seth A. Walt; Cape Girardeau: Riley N. Hester, Emily Z. Kellum, Mackenzie K. Robinson, Taylor S. Welker and Emma N. Winkler; Cedar Hill: Tyler W. Buff; Clever: Jake E. Twigg; Crystal City: Mattelyn G. Edwards; De Soto: Luke A. Bradley, Caitlin M. Cage, Colton M. Goodwin, Jamie Mckeever, Dominic I. Punjani and Jonathon S. Thompson; Des Arc: Jada N. Brooks;

Desloge: Caydence L. Carlyon, Madison N. Manno, Breven C. McMullen, Jared P. Meador, McKenzee T. Moore, Leala A. Pride, Aubree L. Scheck, Brandon V. Schlemeier, Saydee G. Sidebottom, Allamekia J. Wilson and Maci S. Woods; Dexter: Kaylee D. Ellsworth and MeKenzie D. Yount; Dittmer: Molly S. Gearhart; Doe Run: April S. Farmer, Matthew L. Reever and Heather A. Richardson; Ellington: Tara L. Helferstay; Farmington: Jena L. Adams, Joseph M. Adkins, Gavin A. Anderson, Derek T. Bainbridge, Maggie L. Barth, Nora K. Berkbigler, Olivia C. Combs, Kaleb L. Curtis, Rachel R. Deidiker, Jadyn M. Dennis, Alia D. Govro, Sarah E. Gray, Haleigh J. Gross, Jared E. Hager, Trisha A. Haley, Molly A. Harris, Andrea R. Helenschmidt, Sarah J. Isgrig, Briley A. Johnson, Jeffrey G. Johnson, Noel E. Kennedy, Kaley N. Kimball, Paige T. King, Karsten A. Kinney, Kael J. Krause, Mason K. Lehew, Megan K. Lix, Zane A. Massey, Rachell A. Mathis, Bralea G. McClain, Brooklen N. Mendenhall, Hannah R. Militzer, Jonathan A. Moore, Heather K. Pilliard, Brady J. Poucher, Madison M. Rigdon, Rachael E. Rodgers, Stephen T. Serini, Katie N. Setchfield, Garrett K. Sheets, Kyle S. Short, Tabitha M. Skuta, Katelyn M. Stevens, Logan D. Stotler, Megan R. Tubbs, Brianna L. Welch, Emma G. Williams, Isabella R. Wisdom, Andrew J. Wulf and Justin D. Yeager; Fenton: Jack C. Weis; Festus: Emily C. Heibeck, Stephany E. Latham and Mary R. Lemons; Florissant: Elisabeth M. Cosentino;

Fredericktown: Brezlyn N. Boswell, Nehemiah I. Brubacher, Bret L. Chitwood, Elizabeth L. Dane, Evann N. Davis, Jessica L. Dugge, Hunter T. Hennen, Marissa E. Hinkle, Ashlen N. Jordan, Larissa J. Kemp, Tyler A. Kennedy, Nicole L. Knobeloch, Emily M. Kuehl, Savannah L. Lawson, Hayleigh R. Locke, Ryleigh M. Long, Seth C. Roberts, Shayna L. Russom, Kayleigh M. Slinkard, Lexie L. Stamp, Hayden W. Thompson and Adrianna N. Whitmore; French Village: Billie M. Johns; Gainesville: William D. Uchtman; Gerald: Isabelle V. Bruckerhoff; Glenallen: Joshua J. Duncan and Madyson R. Maddox; Greenville: Miranda A. Allen; Herculaneum: Austin R. Jackson; Hermann: Quincy M. Erickson; Hillsboro: Amber L. Cage and Gracie A. Schmitt; Holts Summit: Grant T. Straub; Imperial: Arial E. Clark, Pierce L. Hartmann and Derek M. Williams; Irondale: Levi M. Johnson, Kyra R. Minton and Chase O. Prusia; Ironton: Ryan C. Bowyer, Jaesa A. Brockes, Brigid M. Trowbridge and Jacob T. Trowbridge; Jackson: Claire E. Clippard, Bentley A. Naeter, Jake K. Sauerbrunn, Tyler J. Seeley, Elizabeth D. Snyder and Tyson D. White; Jefferson City: Grayson M. Knernschield; Kansas City, Missouri: Edward G. Freidel and Carter J. Hays; Leadwood: Sydney A. Cash, Kara J. Hovick and Annika M. Kemp; Leopold: Ashley A. Nussbaum; Lodi: Carli M. Marler; Lohman: Matthew T. Miller; Lone Jack: Cameron D. Baker; Marquand: Shae L. Cochran; Middle Brook: Christine A. Anderson; Mineral Point: Anthony L. Bowles, Abigail E. Edmonds, Kelly L. Howard, Wyatt A. Mercer, Paige N. Sampson, Shawna R. Thurman and Ryker T. Walton; Oak Ridge: Chloe M. Hamilton;

Oran: Ty N. Johnson, Alyssa B. Spane and Brianna Stause; Otterville: Robert B. Staus; Park Hills: Preston O. Barnhouse, Katelyn E. Boyle, Ashton J. Camden, Hunter M. Cary, Chloe N. Coppedge, Isabella J. Dickey, Caroline R. Dickinson, Ava M. Eden, Johnathon W. Green, Trisha M. Herget, Audrey L. Huff, Paige A. Huitt, Jacob C. Jones, Joshua M. Lacy, Jennifer J. Laux, Meagan D. Malady, Emma G. McGill, Connor M. Monie, Mallory E. Parish, Cynthia R. Raynor, Katie L. Reed, Joshua W. Richardson, Allison G. Rickus, Danny L. Roberts, Hannah M. Sansoucie, Melissa M. Sansoucie, Emma R. Shaffer, Mika L. Shipman, Shawn R. Stokes, Christopher D. Streckfuss, Tanner J. Thompson, Paul H. Vestal, Mariah N. Wagganer, Michael S. Weinhold and Jeramy C. Wesbecher; Perryville: Vanessa Booth, Alexander J. Buerck, Leah C. Buerck, Kaden A. Close, Alexis M. Davis, Claire E. Fritsche, Brooke L. Huber, Emma R. Kessel, Madison Y. Kontomook, Kyla A. Laurentius, Mackenzie P. Laurentius, Katherine J. Lucas, Maya N. McClure, Abigail R. Neuling, Devin C. Pittman, Abigail A. Reed, Brittanie M. Stewart, Hailey M. Thomas, Josh J. Unterreiner and Karley M. Winschel; Piedmont: Amy E. Holmes and Tye L. Huff; Pilot Knob: Austin W. Smith and Megan C. Wienecke; Poplar Bluff: Emily B. Dollins; Portageville: Taylor L. Garmon; Potosi: Britney L. Blair, Makayla A. Bourbon, Summer H. Bourbon, Ashley A. Boyer, Ashton L. Callahan, Brianna R. Cooley, Maelyn J. DeClue, Isabella L. DiFiori, Carley M. Hampton, Cloe E. Kearns, Annabel M. Messner, Bryce J. Reed, Peyton O. Skiles, Emma S. Taylor, Alisha B. Volner and Abby M. Weston; Redford: Jennifer L. Buckner; St. Charles: Jamie D. Calmese; St. Clair: Jacob A. Baker;

St. Louis: Gabriel B. Grattan; St. Mary: Kassydey G. Bohnert, Wade A. Schmidt and Levi W. Vogt; St. Robert: Angelica Ramos; Ste. Genevieve: Jordan W. Bales, Autumn L. Basler, Rachel E. Basler, Cameron N. Carlson, Mallory A. Kist, Hunter J. Lorance, Jacob A. Papin, Morgan R. Schwent, Emily R. Skaggs, Devin E. St. Clair, Hailey J. Thomas-Kreitler and Soraya T. Zerwig; Salem: Claudia L. Chilton; Smithton: Ruvim Karpenchuk; Steele: Johna K. Robertson and Lahna K. Robertson; Steelville: Dakota L. DeClue; Troy: Julianna J. Vogelman; Valles Mines: James K. Nichols; Viburnum: Madisyn R. Eaton; Dongola, Illinois: Madeline G. Keller; East Moline, Illinois: JaMir T. Price-Sysompheng; Fairview Heights, Illinois: Lucas P. Dillon; Mounds, Illinois: Alexis N. Crain; Stonewall, Louisiana: Aaron L. Evers; Fort Worth, Texas: Jose R. Ramirez; Virginia Beach, Virginia: Aisaiah Z. Phillips; Madison, Wisconsin: Anthony T. Washington; Joinville, Brazil: Nicole Roeder; Jundiai, Brazil: Patricia E. De Souza; Santos - Sao Paulo, Brazil: Serena R. Arruda; Ajax, Canada: Justin T. Carinci; Burlington, Ontario: Robert J. Mayor; Mission, British Columbia: Liam M. Bushey; Medellín, Colombia: Leidy C. Zapata; Grafenau, Germany: Theresa Butscher; Kotor, Montenegro: Ksenija Simun; Enschede, The Netherlands: Thomas M. Maathuis; Rotterdam, The Netherlands: Ibrahim D. Drame; Greater Manchester, United Kingdom: Ryan J. Garner; London, United Kingdom: Kadelia Wilkins; Lytham St. Annes, United Kingdom: Rory S. Kelly; Sherwood, United Kingdom: Mohammad S. Rais; Sunderland, United Kingdom: Oliver J. Green; Templecombe Somerset, United Kingdom: Joe P. Maunsell

For more information on the Mineral Area College Dean’s List, contact Registrar Connie Holder at 573-518-2119 or cholder@MineralArea.edu.

Mineral Area College is a comprehensive, public, two-year community college in Park Hills, Missouri.

