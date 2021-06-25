Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy is born

Just a few months after the announcement that theatre and other departments would cease to exist at Mineral Area College due to budget cuts, there is hope on the horizon.
With the large population of homeschool students currently at more than 200 and the great losses public school music programs have suffered due to the pandemic, the need was obvious that something was necessary to close the gap and offer accessible instruction to Parkland students.
The solution is the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy. This will provide a fully equipped facility to house multiple small classes and large ensembles, public recitals, private and public concerts and performances, affordability for families, and so much more.
After much planning and preparation, the not-for-profit Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy has been created to continue the study of the arts in the Parkland.
“Fine arts clearly give students a place to call home,” said Amanda Dement, the academy's music director. “As a fine arts educator, I see many graduated students thrive when they are involved in a program that offers them a creative outlet.”
The Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy is located on the MAC campus in the Fine Arts building, 5270 Flat River Road in Park Hills. The academy will focus on small group and individual instruction year-round and will service individuals of all ages and abilities in instrumental, vocal, theatre and eventually visual arts.
The inaugural fall session takes place Aug. 23 through Oct. 17. Class schedules and the curriculum link are found on the academy’s website at mafinearts.org.
Group music classes consist of eight one-week sessions with a recital on Oct. 17. Cost is $120.
The academy’s class list is extensive and the private instructor list is growing. Classes will include ukulele, guitar, recorder, piano, wind instruments, percussion, general music, choirs of special emphasis, hand bells, bucket drumming, music technology, music theory, jazz improvisation, fundamentals of theatre, acting, theatre tech, and more.
Session 2 begins Oct. 18 and includes band for adults and after-school times for first-year band students.
Private music instruction is available in one weekly 30-minute lesson for eight weeks for $160. Local music professionals will teach several classes. Call or visit the academy’s website to view a list of current private instructors.
Registration for large ensemble sessions opens next week at mafinearts.org. These classes will also be available for college credit.
In addition, group theatre classes are available. These will be held as two sessions per week for 16 total sessions with a recital on Oct. 17. Cost is $160. Groups will be divided by age levels and by fundamentals, technical theatre and more.
“Many children and families in our area crave a creative outlet,” Dement said. “Our team is eager to serve this community by providing quality education and experience."
She added that the performance ensemble classes will be offered for credit this coming year. Future additions will include visual and studio arts at the academy, a possible summer program for honor students to experience all of the arts as a whole, and master classes with guest clinicians and specialists to provide advanced opportunities and enrichment.
Dement is a native of Fredericktown and grew up surrounded by music. She was involved in her high school band and choir. In addition, her parents were worship leaders in a large area church.
She graduated from Springfield’s Evangel University where she studied saxophone and voice.
From there, Dement taught 6-12 band and choir at a school district just north of the Arkansas border. She returned to Fredericktown where she taught general music for third through fifth grades and beginning band for three years. For the past seven years, she has been the assistant band director at North County where her focus was beginning band and assistant for the middle and high school bands.
Dement is active in the music ministry at Farmington Free Will Baptist Church where she leads children and youth music opportunities, directs Vacation Bible School, teaches Sunday school, and participates in the choir and band as pianist for her husband Naman, the worship pastor.
“Together, we have a passion to see people discover their strengths and gifts and help them grow to serve in areas they are gifted in,” said Dement.
One of the most defining moments in her education was when Dement attended the Missouri Fine Arts Academy at MSU as a high school sophomore. The students attended with a specific concentration, but for three weeks they were immersed in all areas of the fine arts.
“There is something special and unique about bringing all of the arts together for someone to experience, learn and create,” she said. “Until now, there has never been a facility or program in our area that has the ability to encompass all of the arts for all ages.”
Jason Carr, a graduate of Valley R-6 High School in Caledonia, is the academy’s theatre director.
“The sounds of jazz, blues, classic rock and country music were constantly flowing through the house,” he said. “I have always loved to sing, but had no real training, as did no one else in the household. We all just had fun with it.”
During high school, Carr tried choir class as an elective credit and fell in love with singing.
“I had no idea that I actually had any talent, but I had been told on numerous occasions that I should audition for all-district choir,” he said.
By the time he graduated, he had been accepted into the all-district, all-state and all-conference choirs. He also participated in band where he learned to play the trombone, clarinet, alto saxophone, tuba and percussion.
After graduation, Carr attended MAC with the intention of obtaining a degree in graphic arts and communication. But when he took then-Choir Director Dr. Kevin Baker’s class “just for fun,” he was offered a scholarship only a few weeks later.
“It was at this moment when I realized that music and performing needed to become a bigger part of my life,” said Carr.
One day after class, Bradley Stricklin suggested he should audition for the upcoming musical.
“I told him he was out of his mind,” said Carr. “I had zero experience due to my high school having no theatre department.”
Stricklin persisted and Carr caved.
When he showed up for the audition, he felt as though he fell completely on his face.
“I had no hope in being a part of this world,” he said.
But the next day, the cast list went up and Carr had received the principal role, and that’s when theatre completely consumed him.
Under the tutelage of Rick Giles, former theatre director at MAC, Carr learned so much about “life, love, acting and performance.”
“I will forever owe him everything,” he said.
Carr’s father passed away during his freshman year of college, and Giles stepped in and became the mentor Carr so badly needed.
“Between acting, stage managing, set building, directing and tech work, I have participated in nearly 30 productions at MAC,” he said.
During the time after MAC, Carr has “searched far and wide for something that fills my heart the same way theatre did.”
He’s been employed in the medical field, organ and tissue donation, car sales, and spent a lot of time working with charities for autism and organ and tissue donation.
“Although I loved each and every one of these endeavors, none of them gave me the sense of accomplishment and excitement I so desired,” said Carr.
A few months ago, Bob Monks, owner of Marler Music Center in Park Hills, approached Carr to inquire about the ins and outs of theatre. Monks and Dement created the initial plans for the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.
Monks is president and CEO of the academy.
“Bob is an elite musician and performer,” said Carr, “but he felt he lacked the knowledge in the area of theatre, so he reached out to the person he knew and trusted to advise him.”
Carr put together a plan for Monks, who liked the ideas and continued to rely on Carr as he organized plans for the academy. Once it was determined that the academy would definitely be created, Monks inquired if Carr would be interested in taking on a larger role in the academy.
“There was no way I was going to pass on the chance to be a part of this,” said Carr. “I felt like this opportunity was given to me for a reason, and I wasn’t going to let it slip away.”
Carr said he is most excited about having the opportunity to help “mold students into confident, successful adults.”
“If I am able to provide just one person with everything that Rick did for me, my entire life will be a success,” he said. “Being a part of keeping the arts alive in the Mineral Area is one of the most important things I have ever been a part of. The community is in for such a treat!”
Dement said there are numerous area professionals and fine arts supporters who came together to make this academy a reality.
“It really is a miracle,” she said. “The common thought from nearly everyone involved has been, ‘This is what we have been waiting for.’”
Dement said she believes God orchestrated the entire chain of events.
“Everything has fallen into place, and people and resources have shown up before we even knew we had a need,” she said. “Bob has worked tirelessly to get this not-for-profit running smoothly and has been very faithful to include everyone involved in his decisions. We really have an amazing team.”
Questions about the academy should be directed to 573-518-2265. Specific questions regarding music at the academy may be emailed to Dement at mineralareama@gmail.com. For questions regarding theatre, email Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com. To be added to the newsletter, email mafaainfo@gmail.com.
MAC president, Dr. Joe Gilgour, said that the college is pleased to be partnering with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy to ensure that arts education and performances are available in our community.
"The community has spoken loud and clear on the importance of theatre and music production opportunities," said Gilgour. "MAC is pleased to join with the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy to help ensure the cultural needs of our region continue to be met."
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal