Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy is born

“Together, we have a passion to see people discover their strengths and gifts and help them grow to serve in areas they are gifted in,” said Dement.

One of the most defining moments in her education was when Dement attended the Missouri Fine Arts Academy at MSU as a high school sophomore. The students attended with a specific concentration, but for three weeks they were immersed in all areas of the fine arts.

“There is something special and unique about bringing all of the arts together for someone to experience, learn and create,” she said. “Until now, there has never been a facility or program in our area that has the ability to encompass all of the arts for all ages.”

Jason Carr, a graduate of Valley R-6 High School in Caledonia, is the academy’s theatre director.

“The sounds of jazz, blues, classic rock and country music were constantly flowing through the house,” he said. “I have always loved to sing, but had no real training, as did no one else in the household. We all just had fun with it.”

During high school, Carr tried choir class as an elective credit and fell in love with singing.