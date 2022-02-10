Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy looking for sponsors for students

Creativity cultivated. Stress reduced. Confidence strengthened. Coordination and memory improved. Sense of accomplishment achieved. The benefits of learning to play an instrument are endless and long-lasting.

Fortunately, a group of dedicated individuals who share a passion for seeing the arts flourish worked together to create the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy.

Through MAFAA, students of all ages, abilities and socioeconomic levels have the opportunity to study the arts under the tutelage of some of the Parkland’s most talented educators in instruction in music, theatre and dance.

This not-for-profit organization has a special request of the community: sponsor a student and introduce him or her to the arts because not every student in the Parkland has the opportunity to play an instrument or take classes like theatre or music that encourage creativity and self-expression.

Sponsors are needed for students who desire to take classes at MAFAA but do not have the financial means to do so.

The academy provides multiple small classes and large ensembles as well as private lessons in four semesters each year on the Mineral Area College campus. There are also plenty of opportunities to participate in performances and concerts.

Group music classes are offered in eight one-week 50-minute sessions, while private music instruction is available in eight weekly 30-minute lessons. Group theatre classes take place with two sessions per week for 16 total sessions.

There are also four summer camps available for students to participate, including show choir, theatre, big band and middle school band. The cost for each of these is $95 per student. There are many students in the area who would like to attend any of these week-long camps but are not able to do so due to financial limitations.

For those relatives or friends who struggle with thinking of the perfect gift, whether it’s for a birthday, holiday or other special event, the gift of a MAFAA regular session or summer camp scholarship would be a memorable gift. That gift could also be renewed each session or annually for camp.

Sponsoring a student with a MAFAA scholarship would be more than a simple gift – it would be an amazing and unforgettable experience.

Research has proven that students who engage in music, drama or art yield higher test scores in all areas of study. Stimulation of the creative portion of the brain enables students to retain more information, recall material more easily, and have a better understanding of working in a team environment.

It’s also important to introduce children to the arts at an early age because this increases their creativity and team-building and leadership skills.

The opportunities provided by the MAFAA wouldn’t be possible without the community’s support.

“We are developing unique opportunities for recognition of our contributing partners, ranging from private customized performances to advertising your business at our many events and performances,” said Amanda Dement, MAFAA director. “We are committed to sharing the significant impact that our partners provide to our entire region as they join us in our commitment to keep the arts alive.”

The community can make a direct donation to sponsor a student online at https://donorbox.org/2021-mineral-area-fine-arts-academy.

“Our goal is for everyone to have an opportunity to experience the joy of the arts and to give students of all ages, abilities and backgrounds access to fine arts instruction with highly trained professional teachers that also includes diverse performance opportunities to enrich the community with accessibility and affordability of the arts,” said Dement.

She said every dollar counts and helps fund the academy.

“We’re just getting started,” she said, “and our goal is to raise enough funds that no student is turned away due to their inability to pay. So join us in spreading the joy of the arts!”

Contact Dement at 573-518-2265 for more information.

