Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy open house Aug. 14

Now is the community’s chance to learn more about the brand-new Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy at its open house on Aug. 14.
The day begins with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. in Mineral Area College’s Theater.
Tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. of the areas where Fall Session 1 classes will take place. The academy’s instructors will also be on hand to meet their potential students.
Anyone who has not yet enrolled in the academy’s first session of classes can do so in person at the open house.
Classes begin for the MAFAA’s Fall Session 1 on Aug. 23 and concludes on Oct. 15.
The not-for-profit academy was created to continue the study of the arts in the Parkland just months after the announcement that MAC’s theater and other departments would cease to exist due to budget cuts.
The newly formed academy will provide multiple small classes and large ensembles, private and public concerts and performances, and more on MAC’s campus.
Group music classes cost $120 and consist of eight one-week sessions with performance on Oct. 17.
Private music instruction is also available in one weekly 30-minute lesson for eight weeks for $160.
Group theatre classes will also take place with two sessions per week for 16 total sessions. Cost is $160. A performance will be held Oct. 17. Groups will be divided by age levels and by fundamentals, technical theatre and more.
Fall Session 2 begins Oct. 18 and includes adult beginning band classes and after-school times for first-year band students.
Many children and families in our area crave a creative outlet,” said Amanda Dement, music director for the academy. “Our team is eager to serve this community by providing quality education and experience.”
The MAFAA is located on the MAC campus in the Fine Arts building at 5270 Flat River Road, Park Hills.
General questions about the academy should be directed to 573-518-2265. Specific questions regarding music at the academy may be emailed to Dement at mineralareama@gmail.com. For questions regarding theatre classes, email Jason Carr at mineralareata@gmail.com. To be added to the newsletter, email mafaainfo@gmail.com.
In addition, community groups can request a representative from the academy to visit their organizational meeting to talk about classes, curriculum and more.
More information regarding the Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy including class schedules and the curriculum can be found online at mafinearts.org.
Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal