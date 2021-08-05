Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy open house Aug. 14

Now is the community’s chance to learn more about the brand-new Mineral Area Fine Arts Academy at its open house on Aug. 14.

The day begins with a ribbon cutting at 9:30 a.m. in Mineral Area College’s Theater.

Tours begin at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. of the areas where Fall Session 1 classes will take place. The academy’s instructors will also be on hand to meet their potential students.

Anyone who has not yet enrolled in the academy’s first session of classes can do so in person at the open house.

Classes begin for the MAFAA’s Fall Session 1 on Aug. 23 and concludes on Oct. 15.

The not-for-profit academy was created to continue the study of the arts in the Parkland just months after the announcement that MAC’s theater and other departments would cease to exist due to budget cuts.

The newly formed academy will provide multiple small classes and large ensembles, private and public concerts and performances, and more on MAC’s campus.

Group music classes cost $120 and consist of eight one-week sessions with performance on Oct. 17.

