Missouri fifth graders invited to enter 2021 Drinking Water Week poster contest

Fifth grade students from throughout the state are invited to participate in the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and the Missouri Section of the American Water Works Association annual poster contest recognizing and celebrating Drinking Water Week, May 2-8, 2021.

This year’s contest theme is “There when you need it.” Water resources are often taken for granted, yet they play a vital role in our daily lives. A drought or depleted water source can threaten a community's future. A safe, reliable water supply creates jobs, attracts industry and investments, and provides for citizens’ health and welfare, ranging from disease prevention to fire suppression.

Contest entries must be postmarked or submitted electronically by April 1. Each entry should include the student’s name, teacher’s name and school’s name, address and telephone. Students should also sign the front of the artwork. The artwork can be no larger than 11 by 17 inches or a 3 MB pdf. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners: $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. The winners will be featured on the DNR website as well as on social media.