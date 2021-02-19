 Skip to main content
Missouri S&T announces honor list
Missouri S&T announces honor list

Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.

To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had GPAs of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

The list includes:

Bonne Terre

Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior

Parker Bowman, information science and technology, freshman

Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior

Nathan Hambrick, computer science, sophomore

Jaden Johnson, engineering, sophomore

Moira Kane, chemical engineering, senior

Justin Penn, engineering, sophomore

Bryce Pruett, engineering management, senior

Jason Slusser, computer engineering, senior

Cameron Stevens, engineering, freshman

Jordan Stevens, physics, junior

Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, senior

Desloge

Les Copeland, engineering, sophomore

Cole Murphy, history, senior

Mackenzie Shields, history, junior

Farmington

Briel Arradaza, civil engineering, senior

Logan Buchanan, engineering, sophomore

Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, senior

Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior

Christopher England, nuclear engineering, junior

James Goodson, computer science, senior

Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior

Jacob Henderson, business and management systems, sophomore

Brenden Kelly, nuclear engineering, senior

Austin Koppeis, mechanical engineering, senior

Thanh Phan, biological sciences, senior

Morgan Pullen, biological sciences, sophomore

Brandon Resinger, chemical engineering, senior

Carter Schaper, engineering, freshman

Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering, junior

Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering, senior

Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior

Mineral Point

Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior

Park Hills

Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior

Mason Labrot, physics, sophomore

Mackenzie Mills, engineering, sophomore

Ste. Genevieve

Calvin Abt, mechanical engineering, senior

Dylan Burr, computer science, senior

Riley Kyle, engineering, sophomore

