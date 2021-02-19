Missouri S&T announces honor list

Missouri University of Science and Technology has announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2020 semester.
To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had GPAs of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
The list includes:
Bonne Terre
Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior
Parker Bowman, information science and technology, freshman
Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior
Nathan Hambrick, computer science, sophomore
Jaden Johnson, engineering, sophomore
Moira Kane, chemical engineering, senior
Justin Penn, engineering, sophomore
Bryce Pruett, engineering management, senior
Jason Slusser, computer engineering, senior
Cameron Stevens, engineering, freshman
Jordan Stevens, physics, junior
Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, senior
Desloge
Les Copeland, engineering, sophomore
Cole Murphy, history, senior
Mackenzie Shields, history, junior
Farmington
Briel Arradaza, civil engineering, senior
Logan Buchanan, engineering, sophomore
Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, senior
Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior
Christopher England, nuclear engineering, junior
James Goodson, computer science, senior
Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior
Jacob Henderson, business and management systems, sophomore
Brenden Kelly, nuclear engineering, senior
Austin Koppeis, mechanical engineering, senior
Thanh Phan, biological sciences, senior
Morgan Pullen, biological sciences, sophomore
Brandon Resinger, chemical engineering, senior
Carter Schaper, engineering, freshman
Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering, junior
Elizabeth Sutherland, environmental engineering, senior
Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior
Mineral Point
Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior
Park Hills
Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior
Mason Labrot, physics, sophomore
Mackenzie Mills, engineering, sophomore
Ste. Genevieve
Calvin Abt, mechanical engineering, senior
Dylan Burr, computer science, senior
Riley Kyle, engineering, sophomore