Missouri S&T awards degrees, announces honor roll

More than 700 students received bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Dec. 17-18.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Local students who graduated from Missouri S&T include:
Bonne Terre
Chloe Bess, bachelor of science, chemical engineering
Bryce Pruett, bachelor of arts, economics and bachelor of science, engineering management
Ironton
Ethan Jones, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering
Ethan Jones, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Leadwood
Wilkinson Olson, bachelor of science, biological sciences
Mineral Point
Kyle Johnson, bachelor of science, information science and technology
Park Hills
Dale Huffman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Ste. Genevieve
Calvin Abt, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Matthew Bauman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Coleman Keeley, bachelor of science, electrical engineering
Michelle Kelly, master of science, industrial-organizational psychology
Tristan Rollhaus, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Daniel Vaeth, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Missouri S&T also announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Local students who made the honor list include:
Bonne Terre
Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior
Parker Bowman, information science and technology, junior
Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior
Nathan Hambrick, computer science, junior
Nathan Hollock, chemical engineering, senior
Jaden Johnson, chemical engineering, junior
Peyton Nipper, biological sciences, junior
Justin Penn, chemical engineering, junior
Bryce Pruett, engineering management, senior
Jason Slusser, computer engineering, senior
Jordan Stevens, physics, senior
Braden Swift, applied mathematics, sophomore
Zehao Zhang, civil engineering, senior
Desloge
Les Copeland, aerospace engineering, junior
Mackenzie Shields, history, senior
Farmington
Cameron Braswell, chemistry, freshman
Logan Buchanan, engineering, junior
Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior
Christopher England, nuclear engineering, senior
Hayley Hall, engineering, sophomore
Katie Harris, engineering, sophomore
Jacob Henderson, business and management systems, junior
Emma Hinson, engineering, sophomore
Logan Lewis, chemical engineering, senior
Madelyn Mabry, chemistry, sophomore
Christian Moody, computer science, senior
Morgan Pullen, biological sciences, junior
Carter Schaper, engineering, junior
Kamryn Sloan, architectural engineering, junior
Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering, senior
Savannah Stack, business and management systems, senior
Audrey Williams, geology and geophysics, sophomore
Ironton
Ethan Jones, aerospace engineering, senior
Park Hills
Mason Labrot, physics, junior
Mackenzie Mills, chemical engineering, senior
St. Mary
Quentin Ponder, engineering, freshman
Ste. Genevieve
Matthew Bauman, mechanical engineering, senior
Gage Heil, engineering, sophomore
Joshua Hoog, engineering, sophomore
Jared Kenik, engineering, sophomore
Christian Loida, chemical engineering, senior
Daniel Vaeth, mechanical engineering, senior