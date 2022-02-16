Missouri S&T awards degrees, announces honor roll

More than 700 students received bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on Dec. 17-18.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Local students who graduated from Missouri S&T include:

Bonne Terre

Chloe Bess, bachelor of science, chemical engineering

Bryce Pruett, bachelor of arts, economics and bachelor of science, engineering management

Ironton

Ethan Jones, bachelor of science, aerospace engineering

Ethan Jones, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Leadwood

Wilkinson Olson, bachelor of science, biological sciences

Mineral Point

Kyle Johnson, bachelor of science, information science and technology

Park Hills

Dale Huffman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Ste. Genevieve

Calvin Abt, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Matthew Bauman, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Coleman Keeley, bachelor of science, electrical engineering

Michelle Kelly, master of science, industrial-organizational psychology

Tristan Rollhaus, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Daniel Vaeth, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Missouri S&T also announced the names of students who made the honor list for the Fall 2021 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Local students who made the honor list include:

Bonne Terre

Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior

Parker Bowman, information science and technology, junior

Paul Chandler, environmental engineering, senior

Nathan Hambrick, computer science, junior

Nathan Hollock, chemical engineering, senior

Jaden Johnson, chemical engineering, junior

Peyton Nipper, biological sciences, junior

Justin Penn, chemical engineering, junior

Bryce Pruett, engineering management, senior

Jason Slusser, computer engineering, senior

Jordan Stevens, physics, senior

Braden Swift, applied mathematics, sophomore

Zehao Zhang, civil engineering, senior

Desloge

Les Copeland, aerospace engineering, junior

Mackenzie Shields, history, senior

Farmington

Cameron Braswell, chemistry, freshman

Logan Buchanan, engineering, junior

Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior

Christopher England, nuclear engineering, senior

Hayley Hall, engineering, sophomore

Katie Harris, engineering, sophomore

Jacob Henderson, business and management systems, junior

Emma Hinson, engineering, sophomore

Logan Lewis, chemical engineering, senior

Madelyn Mabry, chemistry, sophomore

Christian Moody, computer science, senior

Morgan Pullen, biological sciences, junior

Carter Schaper, engineering, junior

Kamryn Sloan, architectural engineering, junior

Thomas Smugala Jr., engineering, senior

Savannah Stack, business and management systems, senior

Audrey Williams, geology and geophysics, sophomore

Ironton

Ethan Jones, aerospace engineering, senior

Park Hills

Mason Labrot, physics, junior

Mackenzie Mills, chemical engineering, senior

St. Mary

Quentin Ponder, engineering, freshman

Ste. Genevieve

Matthew Bauman, mechanical engineering, senior

Gage Heil, engineering, sophomore

Joshua Hoog, engineering, sophomore

Jared Kenik, engineering, sophomore

Christian Loida, chemical engineering, senior

Daniel Vaeth, mechanical engineering, senior

