Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement
Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement

About 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology, based in Rolla, during commencement ceremonies held at Missouri S&T on May 14-15.

Bonne Terre

Moira Kane, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, magna cum laude; Rebecca Lamarr, bachelor of science, ceramic engineering.

Desloge

Brian Middleton, master of science, information science and technology.

Farmington

Blake Braswell, bachelor of science, psychology, summa cum laude; Wyatt Byford, bachelor of science, geological engineering; James Goodson, bachelor of science, computer science, summa cum laude; Kyle Halter, bachelor of science, applied mathematics, magna cum laude; Brenden Kelly, bachelor of science, nuclear engineering; Hannah Lashley, master of science, civil engineering; Justin Lashley, master of engineering, manufacturing engineering; Joshua Stevens, bachelor of science, metallurgical engineering; Elizabeth Sutherland, bachelor of science, environmental engineering, magna cum laude; Hailey Swain, bachelor of science, biological sciences, summa cum laude.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

