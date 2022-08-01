 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement

Several local residents graduated from Missouri S&T this spring.

About 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.

A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Saturday, May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.

 Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Graduates are listed by hometown, name, degree, major and honors:

Bonne Terre

Paul Chandler, bachelor of science, environmental engineering, magna cum laude

Nathan Hollock, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude

Jason Slusser, bachelor of science, computer engineering, magna cum laude

Logan Whitwell, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude

Desloge

Cole Murphy, bachelor of arts, history

Mackenzie Shields, bachelor of arts, history, summa cum laude

Mackenzie Shields, bachelor of arts, multidisciplinary engineering, summa cum laude

Farmington

Isabela Clubb, bachelor of science, chemical engineering

Zachary Compton, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude

Christian Moody, bachelor of science, computer science

Mineral Point

Kyle Johnson, master of science, information science and technology

St. Mary

Jordan Weibrecht, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Ste. Genevieve

Christian Loida, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude

