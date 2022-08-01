Missouri S&T awards degrees during commencement

About 1,000 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology during four commencement ceremonies held on campus this past May.
A ceremony for Ph.D. graduates was held Saturday, May 7, at Leach Theatre. Ceremonies for undergraduates and students earning master's degrees were held Friday, May 13, and Saturday, May 14, at the Gale Bullman Building.
Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative GPA of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
People are also reading…
Graduates are listed by hometown, name, degree, major and honors:
Bonne Terre
Paul Chandler, bachelor of science, environmental engineering, magna cum laude
Nathan Hollock, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude
Jason Slusser, bachelor of science, computer engineering, magna cum laude
Logan Whitwell, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude
Desloge
Cole Murphy, bachelor of arts, history
Mackenzie Shields, bachelor of arts, history, summa cum laude
Mackenzie Shields, bachelor of arts, multidisciplinary engineering, summa cum laude
Farmington
Isabela Clubb, bachelor of science, chemical engineering
Zachary Compton, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude
Christian Moody, bachelor of science, computer science
Mineral Point
Kyle Johnson, master of science, information science and technology
St. Mary
Jordan Weibrecht, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Ste. Genevieve
Christian Loida, bachelor of science, chemical engineering, cum laude