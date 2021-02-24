Missouri S&T awards degrees during virtual commencement

About 800 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology at the close of the fall semester. The graduates were honored during a virtual commencement ceremony, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Dec. 19. The virtual ceremony allowed the university to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, which prohibit in-person events with more than 10 participants.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy, or Ph.D, degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

The following local students were listed as graduates:

Farmington

Briel Arradaza, bachelor of science, civil engineering

Michael Carlyon, bachelor of science, civil engineering, cum laude