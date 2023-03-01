Local students recently graduated from Missouri University of Science and Technology, based in Rolla. The public university also announced many local students made the fall honors lists.

More than 700 students received degrees from Missouri S&T during commencement ceremonies held Dec. 16-17.

Justin Perez earned a bachelor of science degree in engineering management, while Jordan Stevens earned a bachelor of science degree in physics, graduating cum laude and making the honor list. Both men are from Bonne Terre.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

The university also announced the additional names of students who made the honor list for the fall 2022 semester. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had GPAs of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Those who made the honor list include, from Bonne Terre:

Adriana Bosch, electrical engineering, first-year student;

Parker Bowman, information science and technology, junior;

Julianna Farr, psychology, junior;

Nathan Hambrick, computer science, senior;

Jaden Johnson, chemical engineering, senior;

Justin Penn, chemical engineering, senior;

Jordan Stevens, physics, senior;

Braden Swift, applied mathematics, junior.

It also includes, from Desloge:

Les Copeland, aerospace engineering, senior

Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 7,000 students. Part of the four-campus University of Missouri System and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 areas of study and is among the nation's top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T also is home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.