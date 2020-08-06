Missouri S&T awards degrees, releases honor list

This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology. The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.
Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.
Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.
Bismarck
Jason Boes, bachelor of science, chemistry
Darcy Latham, bachelor of science, architectural engineering, magna cum laude
Bonne Terre
Betty Dunlap, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude
Tyler Niggemann, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude
Desloge
Brian Middleton, bachelor of science, information science and technology, cum laude
Farmington
Christopher Berowski, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering
Kasey Buckley, bachelor of science, geology and geophysics, magna cum laude
Conner Forsythe, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude
Matthew Harris, bachelor of science, biological sciences, cum laude
Leadwood
Alexander Lewis, bachelor of science, metallurgical engineering
Park Hills
Angelica Rodgers, bachelor of science, engineering management
Victoria Rodgers, bachelor of science, engineering management
Ste. Genevieve
Tate Meyer, bachelor of science, civil engineering
Morgan Schenck, bachelor of science, mining engineering, cum laude
In addition to spring graduates, the spring honor list was announced. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.
Bismarck
Darcy Latham, architectural engineering, senior
Bonne Terre
Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior
Parker Bowman, information science and technology, freshman
Michael Ford, geology and geophysics, junior
Nathan Hollock, chemical engineering, junior
Moira Kane, chemical engineering, senior
Bryce Pruett, engineering management, junior
Jason Slusser, computer engineering, junior
Jordan Stevens, physics, sophomore
Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, senior
Desloge
Cole Murphy, history, junior
Mackenzie Shields, history, junior
Farmington
Briel Arradaza, civil engineering, senior
Kasey Buckley, geology and geophysics, senior
Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, senior
Isabela Clubb, chemical engineering, senior
Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior
Conner Forsythe, mechanical engineering, senior
Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior
Matthew Harris, biological sciences, senior
Logan Lewis, chemical engineering, junior
Thanh Phan, biological sciences, senior
Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior
Travis Weible, computer science, senior
Ironton
Maycie Lubbers, chemistry, senior
Leadwood
Alexander Lewis, metallurgical engineering, senior
Mineral Point
Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior
Park Hills
Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior
Angelica Rodgers, engineering management, senior
Victoria Rodgers, engineering management, senior
Ste. Genevieve
Austin Brewer, chemical engineering, senior
Dylan Burr, computer science, senior
Tate Meyer, civil engineering, senior
Tristan Rollhaus, mechanical engineering, senior
Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 8,000 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.
Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.
Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a high return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.
