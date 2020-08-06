You have permission to edit this article.
Missouri S&T awards degrees, releases honor list
Missouri S&T awards degrees, releases honor list

Missouri S&T awards degrees at annual commencement

Several local residents graduated from Missouri S&T this spring.

 Missouri S&T

This spring, more than 1,100 students received degrees from Missouri University of Science and Technology. The graduates were honored during a virtual Celebration of Graduates, hosted on the university's Facebook page on Saturday, May 16. An in-person commencement ceremony is expected at a later date.

Missouri S&T awards bachelor of science, bachelor of arts, master of science and doctor of philosophy (Ph.D.) degrees.

Missouri S&T has traditionally recognized graduates earning a bachelor's degree with honors by placing the designation "summa cum laude," "magna cum laude" or "cum laude" on their diplomas. The highest honor, summa cum laude, is awarded to students who have earned a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.8 or above on a 4.0 scale for all courses counting toward the degree. Magna cum laude is the designation for a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79, and cum laude indicates a GPA of 3.2-3.49.

Bismarck

Jason Boes, bachelor of science, chemistry

Darcy Latham, bachelor of science, architectural engineering, magna cum laude

Bonne Terre

Betty Dunlap, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, magna cum laude

Tyler Niggemann, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude

Desloge

Brian Middleton, bachelor of science, information science and technology, cum laude

Farmington

Christopher Berowski, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering

Kasey Buckley, bachelor of science, geology and geophysics, magna cum laude

Conner Forsythe, bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, cum laude

Matthew Harris, bachelor of science, biological sciences, cum laude

Leadwood

Alexander Lewis, bachelor of science, metallurgical engineering

Park Hills

Angelica Rodgers, bachelor of science, engineering management

Victoria Rodgers, bachelor of science, engineering management

Ste. Genevieve

Tate Meyer, bachelor of science, civil engineering

Morgan Schenck, bachelor of science, mining engineering, cum laude

In addition to spring graduates, the spring honor list was announced. To be included on the honor list, students must have carried a minimum of 12 hours and had grade point averages of 3.2 or above out of a possible 4.0.

Bismarck

Darcy Latham, architectural engineering, senior

Bonne Terre

Chloe Bess, chemical engineering, senior

Parker Bowman, information science and technology, freshman

Michael Ford, geology and geophysics, junior

Nathan Hollock, chemical engineering, junior

Moira Kane, chemical engineering, senior

Bryce Pruett, engineering management, junior

Jason Slusser, computer engineering, junior

Jordan Stevens, physics, sophomore

Logan Whitwell, civil engineering, senior

Desloge

Cole Murphy, history, junior

Mackenzie Shields, history, junior

Farmington

Briel Arradaza, civil engineering, senior

Kasey Buckley, geology and geophysics, senior

Michael Carlyon, civil engineering, senior

Isabela Clubb, chemical engineering, senior

Zachary Compton, chemical engineering, senior

Conner Forsythe, mechanical engineering, senior

Kyle Halter, applied mathematics, senior

Matthew Harris, biological sciences, senior

Logan Lewis, chemical engineering, junior

Thanh Phan, biological sciences, senior

Hailey Swain, biological sciences, senior

Travis Weible, computer science, senior

Ironton

Maycie Lubbers, chemistry, senior

Leadwood

Alexander Lewis, metallurgical engineering, senior

Mineral Point

Kyle Johnson, information science and technology, senior

Park Hills

Peyton Bradley, chemical engineering, senior

Angelica Rodgers, engineering management, senior

Victoria Rodgers, engineering management, senior

Ste. Genevieve

Austin Brewer, chemical engineering, senior

Dylan Burr, computer science, senior

Tate Meyer, civil engineering, senior

Tristan Rollhaus, mechanical engineering, senior

Founded in 1870 as the University of Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university of over 8,000 students and part of the four-campus University of Missouri System.

Located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 99 different degree programs in 40 areas of study, including engineering, the sciences, business and information technology, the humanities, and the liberal arts.

Missouri S&T is known globally and is highly ranked for providing a high return on tuition investment, exceptional career opportunities for graduates, and an emphasis on applied, hands-on learning through student design teams and cooperative education and internship opportunities. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit mst.edu.

