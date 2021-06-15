Missouri State Parks announces winner of art contest

A Farmington student appears to have won the Director's Choice award, as Missouri State Parks recently announced the winners of its virtual youth art contest, Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks. To celebrate Earth Day this year, Missouri State Parks sponsored a virtual art contest during the month of April for youth pre-K through 12th grade.

More than 200 young artists submitted artwork, ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, photography, pencil sketches, watercolors, Lego sculptures and digital art. A panel of Missouri State Parks judges had the fun, but difficult, task of selecting the first, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions in four age categories. Carol Comer, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, selected the Director’s Choice Award grand prize winner.