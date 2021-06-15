Missouri State Parks announces winner of art contest

A Farmington student appears to have won the Director's Choice award, as Missouri State Parks recently announced the winners of its virtual youth art contest, Earth Day Art in Missouri State Parks. To celebrate Earth Day this year, Missouri State Parks sponsored a virtual art contest during the month of April for youth pre-K through 12th grade.
Arianna Luna of Farmington, 15, created a digital interpretation of Pickle Springs.
More than 200 young artists submitted artwork, ranging in age from 2 to 14 years old. The artwork submissions comprised a variety of media, including finger paintings, photography, pencil sketches, watercolors, Lego sculptures and digital art. A panel of Missouri State Parks judges had the fun, but difficult, task of selecting the first, second and third place winners and two honorable mentions in four age categories. Carol Comer, the director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, selected the Director’s Choice Award grand prize winner.
The winning artists by age category are:
5 and Under: Gwendolyn Rood, St. Charles, 1st Place; Asher Walton, Eldon, 2nd Place; Cole Skiles, Villa Ridge, 3rd Place; Nora Reynolds, Liberty, Honorable Mention; Judah Nelson, Jefferson City, Honorable Mention.
6 through 8: Eva Lark, Oregon, 1st Place; Kiana Monson, Dixon, 2nd Place; Averie Bourne, Liberty, 3rd Place; Sydney Smith, Lone Jack, Honorable Mention; Monte Eubanks, Jefferson City, Honorable Mention.
9 through 12: Lilly Moellmann, Fenton, 1st Place; Mattie Weaver, Marshall, 2nd Place; Lorelei Stefanski, Arnold, 3rd Place; Illiana Smith, Liberty, Honorable Mention; Lucille Motz, St. Louis, Honorable Mention.
13 through 15: Alexandra Bree Carson, Joplin, 1st Place; Matthew Pomerenke, Sweet Springs, 2nd Place; Kinsly Houseman, Ozark, 3rd Place; Alexis Lewis-Petty, Russellville, Honorable Mention; Ingrid Keene, Tipton, Honorable Mention.
Director’s Choice Award: Arianna Luna, Farmington.
First, second and third place winners received medals, while artists in the Honorable Mention category received certificates. The Director’s Choice award winner received a $50 Missouri State Parks gift card. Winning artwork is displayed on the Missouri State Parks Facebook and Flickr pages, as well as displayed at the Missouri State Museum in the Capitol during the month of June.
For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.