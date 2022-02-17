Missouri State University announces fall dean's list

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.

For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).

More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:

Nicholas Baechle of Farmington

Megan Blair of Bonne Terre

Faith Bonacker of Farmington

Aubrey Brewster of Bonne Terre

Emma Childress of Farmington

Erin Coleman of Farmington

Sloane Elam of Farmington

Kassidy Fox of Park Hills

Kayla Galczynski of Farmington

Garret Giuliani of Farmington

Claire Inman of Farmington

Abby Jent of Farmington

Emerson Krause of Farmington

Eli Lamb of Farmington

Gwen Layton of Farmington

Katie Lenhardt of Desloge

Alysa Massey of Farmington

McKenna Moore of Farmington

Emily Owings of Bonne Terre

Emmagyn Parton of Farmington

Alison Porter of Farmington

Riley Turner of Farmington

Sawyer Wampler of Desloge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0