Missouri State University announces fall dean's list

Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean's list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.00 scale).
More than 5,000 students were named to the fall 2021 dean's list. These local students made the list:
Nicholas Baechle of Farmington
Megan Blair of Bonne Terre
Faith Bonacker of Farmington
Aubrey Brewster of Bonne Terre
Emma Childress of Farmington
Erin Coleman of Farmington
Sloane Elam of Farmington
Kassidy Fox of Park Hills
Kayla Galczynski of Farmington
Garret Giuliani of Farmington
Claire Inman of Farmington
Abby Jent of Farmington
Emerson Krause of Farmington
Eli Lamb of Farmington
Gwen Layton of Farmington
Katie Lenhardt of Desloge
Alysa Massey of Farmington
McKenna Moore of Farmington
Emily Owings of Bonne Terre
Emmagyn Parton of Farmington
Alison Porter of Farmington
Riley Turner of Farmington
Sawyer Wampler of Desloge